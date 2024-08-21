Unknown 9: Awakening Sets October Release Date With New Trailer at Gamescom

After facing several delays during development, Reflector Entertainment and Bandai Namco’s upcoming action-adventure game Unknown 9: Awakening was showcased during Gamescom Opening Night Live that set the game for an October 18th release date for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S. The developers and publisher unveiled an all-new live-action trailer to make the release date announcemet, showcasing the evolution from pupil to hero for the game’s heroin, Haroona, who is portrayed by Netflix’s The Witcher‘s Yennefer of Vengerberg, Anya Chalotra.

In Uknown 9: Awakening, players will delve into a mysterious world as Haroona, “a Quaestor born with the ability to venture into a mysterious dimension that overlaps our own, known only as the Fold. On her quest for powerful hidden knowledge, Haroona will learn to master her unique connection to the Fold, which allows her to channel its powers into our world… But such power does not go unnoticed and Haroona quickly becomes the target of a splinter faction calling themselves the Ascendants, who want to use the Fold to alter the course of human history.”

Per previous announcements for the game, Unknown 9: Awakening is the launching point for what is intended to be a larger connected narrative universe told across various forms of media. The newest trailer can be watched below:

As the game now also has an official (and rapidly approaching) release date, Unknown 9: Awakening is available to pre-order with the follow editions available:

(base game, pre-order bonus cosmetic downloadable content, all other downloadable content) – $59.99 / £49.99 / €59.99 Collector’s Edition (base game, pre-order bonus cosmetic downloadable content, all other downloadable content, Quaestor’s journal, Haroona’s amulet replica, Collector’s coin, and metal case)

Those who choose to pre-order the game will also receive a bonus, the Quaestor DLC cosmetic pack, which boasts a unique Quaestor-themed outfit for Haroona, two additional color and texture options, a bonus journal sleeve, and two combat animations. Per the game’s official information, players can expect the following features for the game:

Key Features