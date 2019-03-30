‘UNO’ Says Epic Can Take Its Time Reverting the ‘Fortnite’ Update

In a series of interesting interactions on Twitter, the official account for UNO responded to the KFC Gaming account to say Epic Games can take its time when it comes to reverting Fortnite’s controversial update that removed features players enjoyed. The online interaction between the brands occurred after prominent Fortnite players ditched the battle royale game temporarily to play UNO for their viewers instead as one of many ways that players have shown Epic Games they’re not feeling the update.

If you’re a bit out of the loop, it might be strange to see KFC Gaming and the official UNO account interacting with Epic Games’ Fortnite account when talking about the update. For those who’ve taken a break from Fortnite, the v8.20 update took out features that gave players extra materials, shields, and health when eliminating an opponent. Those features were added to core modes last season, but Epic Games decided it had enough information from the test and said the features “resulted in an unhealthy level of aggressive play, diminishing other viable strategies.” Epic Games reverted those elimination features, but dissatisfied players are now Epic Games to revert that revert and bring the elimination perks back.

Videos by ComicBook.com

That’s where UNO and its take on the patch situation comes in. Streamers like Ninja and CouRage turned to the digital version of UNO in response to the lost Fortnite features, and though they didn’t stay there, they made quite the impression. The UNO Twitter account poked fun at Ninja for the card collection he’d amassed, and when KFC’s gaming Twitter account suggested it might be time to revert the update, UNO said Epic Games doesn’t need to be in any hurry.

@Ninja you got quite the card collection going there.🤣🤣 — UNO (@realUNOgame) March 29, 2019

They can take their time. — UNO (@realUNOgame) March 29, 2019

It’s an unlikely meeting between brands, but they’re at least getting something out of the Fortnite update even if players aren’t. The responses from the accounts are just a few of many comments players have made about the Fortnite update that range from casual players to professionals, so it’s likely that Epic Games will comment on the situation at some point.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk about Star Wars: Episode IX , Avengers: Endgame opening early and more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!