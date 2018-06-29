Unravel Two PlayStation 4 Review: Not Strung Out

The original Unravel was quite a piece of work for the team at Coldwood, introducing a hero with no real distinguishable features, made up of yarn as he set out on a journey that was a lot more compelling than we expected for a platformer. And though it came to an end all too soon, it was one well worth enduring, leaving us wondering when we would be able to continue it.

And lo and behold, during EA’s press conference, Coldwood returned with a vengeance with the surprise Unravel Two, incorporating some new features that keep Yarny from getting, ahem, strung out. This time around, he’s on an island, and he’s not alone, as a fellow yarn being appears, following beside him as he goes through a number of new puzzles.

Considering the game’s location change, Unravel Two really opens up on a number of possibilities. Earlygoing puzzles help introduce you to the different gameplay components you’ll be using, including tying ends together to make a “bouncy” bridge, as it were; and climbing up and down string in case you need to do some swinging in an effort to get distance.

Something New With a Second Player

But it’s the second player that really adds something dynamic to Unravel Two. This introduces a new co-op style of play that makes for some real fun, as you both work together to try to solve puzzles or get through a stage as quickly as you can. Don’t have a friend nearby? The game introduces a sweet mechanic where you can break the two characters apart and merge them together into one yarn-covered being as you travel along. It’s a neat tactic, and not as weird as you might expect from other games. (Like, for instance, Crossing Souls, where the characters discuss how weird it is to be merged together.)

No matter which way you play, Coldwood has done a splendid job upholding the controls that worked so well the first time around. Unravel Two rarely slips when it comes to gameplay, keeping you enthralled whether you’re on your own or with a friend. Some of the puzzles do get a bit tiring later on in the game, but the journey is compelling enough to keep you entertained nevertheless.

That said, the storytelling was a bit off in places. The general story regarding the island was cool, but Unravel Two also incorporates flashback sequences that can be a bit confusing, mainly because of their blurry nature. I understand they might be there because of context, but I can’t help but wonder if they were really a necessity for this story. It’s great enough as it is; this just feels like it’s piling on.

A Solid Presentation Sews Everything Together

Fortunately, Unravel Two‘s lapses are more than made up for with the presentation. Coldwood understands what made the original game work so well, and they double down here. The level design is more intricate and, save for a couple of moments in the final stages, it rarely missteps in quality. The photo-realistic visuals are something else (especially on a PS4 Pro) and the animations are superb, especially when the two characters join together and then effortlessly break apart again.

Likewise, the music is well worth a listen. It’s wonderfully varied and keeps you going as the adventure goes on, even if some parts of the game tend to get slightly iffy. Don’t be surprised if you find yourself humming a melody or two.

Whereas the first Unravel introduced a stringy little character that stitched his way into our hearts, Unravel Two continues said story (mostly) in style. While the storytelling is off in some places, it’s more than made up for with tight controls, gorgeous visuals and a soundtrack that can’t be beat. It may not be the perfect sequel, but when it comes to being a success, Unravel Two has everything all sewn up.

WWG’s Score: 4/5

