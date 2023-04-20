Unrecord Developer Addresses Criticisms, Concerns About Bodycam Footage Game

A new video game called Unrecord is going viral for being a hyper-realistic FPS from the perspective of a bodycam on a police officer. First-person shooters have been around for decades now and even going back to Doom, people were concerned that a game of its nature was too violent and controversial. It seems silly looking back on it, especially with how graphics have evolved over time and games have taken on far more serious subject matters in their stories. With that said, Unrecord looks to be pushing the envelope on realism in games and has a lot of people flabbergasted at how the game works.

New gameplay for Unrecord was released yesterday and shows a cop chasing a suspect through an abandoned building, but the environment looks incredibly realistic. What's more, the hands/gun seem to be unbound from the camera whereas most FPS games have the gun constantly turning with the head/camera so you can always shoot at whatever you're looking at. It's a pretty unique idea, but many felt uncomfortable with the realism, especially since bodycam footage has been used to showcase police brutality, real violence, and more in real life over the last decade. Developer DRAMA has opted to address these concerns on Steam:

"As a French studio addressing a global audience, the game does not engage in any foreign policy and is not inspired by any real-life events. The game will obviously avoid any undesirable topics such as discrimination, racism, violence against women and minorities. The game will have no biased or Manichaean take on criminal acts and police violence. We also respect and understand people who may feel disturbed by the game's images. Art cannot fight against interpretation.

"Justifying the undisclosed content of the game would be a spoiler, and you will discover the direction of the themes for yourself. The public generally trusts film, series, and novel writers on the intelligence of the point of view when it comes to detective, gangster, or police stories. Why not for a video game? If the game presents political messages, they will be made consciously or in your interpretation. If the game aims to be subversive in certain countries, we will assume the label."

Similarly, the developer addressed concerns that Unrecord's gameplay has been faked and is not authentic. The developer noted that the gameplay seen was made using Unreal Engine 5 and is currently playable using mouse and keyboard. DRAMA also released a behind-the-scenes video to ease concerns.

