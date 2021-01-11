Untitled Goose Game Publisher Explains PS4 Printing Error

✖

It seems that the protagonist from Untitled Goose Game might be back to its old tricks. Panic co-founder Cabel Sasser has discovered a printing error on the physical edition of the PlayStation 4 version of the game in Europe, which he has pinned on the game's mischievous goose. On Twitter, Sasser shared a handful of images of a file that reads "Template !!! DO NOT ENABLE THIS LAYER !!!" as well as some unintentional markings on the game's disc. Fans could be forgiven for thinking that someone at Panic might have caused this by pressing the wrong button, but Sasser's images show that the troublemaking goose was the real culprit!

The images can be found in the Tweet embedded below.

i'm not sure if anyone who bought the European PS4 Retail version of Untitled Goose Game noticed this but if you did, i'm sorry. there's a very obvious explanation pic.twitter.com/NQB7JyDz00 — Cabel (@cabel) January 9, 2021

In a follow-up Tweet, Sasser pointed out that the printing error might make the game a "valuable collector's edition," though there has been no indication that subsequent printings will fix this undeniably goose-caused issue. As such, it seems like all PS4 versions of the game in the region feature this little mistake, but at least PlayStation fans can now rest assured that they know how the problem occurred. Fortunately, it does not seem that the goose was able to cause any issues with the Nintendo Switch version, or with copies released in North America.

Given the amount of trouble caused by the goose throughout the game, the culprit behind the printing error should come as little surprise. Released in 2019, Untitled Goose Game puts players in the role of nature's meanest animal. A fairly laidback experience, the game tasks players with wreaking havoc on an unsuspecting town, or completing the game's tasks with a friend in co-op mode. The game's unique concept quickly endeared it to audiences, earning Untitled Goose Game a spot on ComicBook.com's Games of the Year list for 2019.

Untitled Goose Game is currently available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC. You can find the rest of our coverage of the game right here.

Are you surprised by the goose's part in the game's misprint? Have you picked up a copy of Untitled Goose Game? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!