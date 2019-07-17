Uplay Plus Launch Lineup Revealed

Ubisoft took to the E3 2019 spotlight to reveal a few goodies that fans are sure to be excited about. One such thing was Uplay+, their upcoming video game subscription service. Much like Electronic Arts’ Origin Access Premier or Xbox Game Pass, Uplay+ will offer people a library of games to play at their leisure for a monthly fee. The studio also mentioned that the service will offer over 100 titles and that it would be arriving on September 3rd for fans to jump into. However, it was unknown exactly which games would be included at launch, save for the ones that were on display in the reveal trailer. That said, Ubisoft has officially revealed the games that will be playable on day one of Uplay+.
In addition to all of the games that will be available through the service, subscribers will also have access to any sort of beta and early access programs that Ubisoft might come up with. “Not only will Uplay+ subscribers have access to a massive collection of classic Ubisoft titles and franchises – including Prince of Persia, Splinter Cell, and Beyond Good & Evil – but they’ll also have access to upcoming titles like Ghost Recon Breakpoint, Watch Dogs: Legion, and more,” Ubisoft said about the service. “Additionally, subscribers will automatically be included in all betas and early access programs, like the upcoming Ghost Recon Breakpoint beta on September 5, and early access release on October 1.”
Uplay+ will officially launch on September 3rd for $14.99 a month. You can find out more details about what to expect from the service on Ubisoft’s website. As for the full list of games that will be included, that can be found below:
- Anno 1800 – Deluxe Edition
- Anno 2205 – Ultimate Edition
- Assassin’s Creed – Director’s Cut
- Assassin’s Creed Brotherhood – Deluxe Edition
- Assassin’s Creed Chronicles – China
- Assassin’s Creed Chronicles – India
- Assassin’s Creed Chronicles – Russia
- Assassin’s Creed Freedom Cry – Standalone Edition
- Assassin’s Creed II – Deluxe Edition
- Assassin’s Creed III + Liberation Remastered
- Assassin’s Creed IV Black Flag – Gold Edition
- Assassin’s Creed Odyssey – Ultimate Edition*
- Assassin’s Creed Origins – Gold Edition*
- Assassin’s Creed Origins – Discovery Tour
- Assassin’s Creed Revelations – Standard Edition
- Assassin’s Creed Rogue – Deluxe Edition
- Assassin’s Creed Syndicate – Gold Edition*
- Assassin’s Creed Unity – Standard Edition
- Beyond Good and Evil
- Brothers in Arms: Earned In Blood
- Brothers in Arms: Hells Highway
- Brothers in Arms: Road to Hill 30
- Child of Light
- Cold Fear
- Far Cry 2 – Fortune’s Edition
- Far Cry 3 – Blood Dragon (Standalone)
- Far Cry 3 – Deluxe Edition
- Far Cry 4 – Gold Edition
- Far Cry 5 – Gold Edition*
- Far Cry New Dawn – Deluxe Edition
- Far Cry Primal – Digital Apex Edition
- Flashback Origin
- For Honor – Marching Fire Edition
- From Dust
- Gods & Monsters (coming soon)
- I Am Alive
- Imperialism
- Imperialism 2
- Might & Magic IX
- Might & Magic VII – For Blood And Honor
- Might & Magic VIII -Day of the Destroyer
- Might & Magic X Legacy – Deluxe Edition
- Might & Magic: Heroes II – Gold Edition
- Might & Magic: Heroes III – Complete Edition
- Might & Magic: Heroes V – Standard Edition
- Might & Magic: Heroes VI – Gold Edition
- Might & Magic: Heroes VI – Shades of Darkness
- Might & Magic: Heroes VII – Deluxe Edition
- Might & Magic: Heroes VII – Trial by Fire
- Monopoly PLUS
- Ode
- Panzer General 2
- Panzer General 3D assault
- POD Gold
- Prince of Persia (2008)
- Prince of Persia: The Forgotten Sands – Deluxe Edition
- Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time
- Prince of Persia: The Two Thrones
- Prince of Persia: Warrior Within
- Rayman 2
- Rayman 3
- Rayman Forever
- Rayman Legends
- Rayman Origins
- Rayman Raving Rabbids
- Silent Hunter 2
- Silent Hunter 3
- Silent Hunter 4: Wolves of the Pacific – Gold Edition
- Silent Hunter 5: Battle of the Atlantic – Gold Edition
- South Park: The Fractured but Whole – Gold Edition
- South Park: The Stick of Truth – Standard Edition
- Speed Buster
- Starlink – Digital Deluxe Starter Kit
- Steep – X Games Gold Edition*
- The Crew – Ultimate Edition*
- The Crew 2 – Gold Edition*
- The Settlers 1 – History Edition
- The Settlers 2 – History Edition
- The Settlers 3 – History Edition
- The Settlers 4 – History Edition
- The Settlers 5: Heritage of the Kings – History Edition
- The Settlers 6: Rise of an Empire – History Edition
- The Settlers 7: Paths to a Kingdom – History Edition
- Tom Clancy’s EndWar
- Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon
- Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Future Soldier – Deluxe Edition
- Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands – Ultimate Edition*
- Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint – Gold Edition (coming soon)
- Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six – Standard Edition
- Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six 3 – Gold Edition
- Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six: Lockdown
- Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six: Siege – Ultimate Year Four Edition*
- Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six: Vegas
- Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six: Vegas II
- Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six: Quarantine (coming soon)
- Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell
- Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell Blacklist – Deluxe Edition
- Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell Chaos Theory
- Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell Conviction – Deluxe Edition
- Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell Double Agent
- Tom Clancy’s The Division – Gold Edition
- Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 – Ultimate Edition
- Trackmania Turbo
- Transference – Uplay
- Trials Evolution – Gold Edition
- Trials Fusion – Standard Edition
- Trials Rising – Gold Edition
- Uno
- Valiant Hearts
- Warlords Battlecry
- Warlords Battlecry 2
- Watch_Dogs – Complete Edition
- Watch_Dogs 2 – Gold Edition
- Watch_Dogs Legion Ultimate Edition* (coming soon)
- World In Conflict – Complete Edition
- Zombi