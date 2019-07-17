Uplay Plus Launch Lineup Revealed

Ubisoft took to the E3 2019 spotlight to reveal a few goodies that fans are sure to be excited about. One such thing was Uplay+, their upcoming video game subscription service. Much like Electronic Arts’ Origin Access Premier or Xbox Game Pass, Uplay+ will offer people a library of games to play at their leisure for a monthly fee. The studio also mentioned that the service will offer over 100 titles and that it would be arriving on September 3rd for fans to jump into. However, it was unknown exactly which games would be included at launch, save for the ones that were on display in the reveal trailer. That said, Ubisoft has officially revealed the games that will be playable on day one of Uplay+.

In addition to all of the games that will be available through the service, subscribers will also have access to any sort of beta and early access programs that Ubisoft might come up with. “Not only will Uplay+ subscribers have access to a massive collection of classic Ubisoft titles and franchises – including Prince of Persia, Splinter Cell, and Beyond Good & Evil – but they’ll also have access to upcoming titles like Ghost Recon Breakpoint, Watch Dogs: Legion, and more,” Ubisoft said about the service. “Additionally, subscribers will automatically be included in all betas and early access programs, like the upcoming Ghost Recon Breakpoint beta on September 5, and early access release on October 1.”

Uplay+ will officially launch on September 3rd for $14.99 a month. You can find out more details about what to expect from the service on Ubisoft’s website. As for the full list of games that will be included, that can be found below: