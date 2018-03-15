V-Rally Racing Series Returns After 15 Year Hiatus For PC and Consoles, Including Nintendo Switch

While we have our fair share of fast-paced rally racing games these days – like the superb DiRT 4 and the enjoyable Gravel – it’s hard to believe that it’s been 15 years since we’ve seen a new entry in the V-Rally series.

For a while there, V-Rally was the place to be for off-roading fun, across the Sony PlayStation and PlayStation 2. But since V-Rally 3 came out so long ago, the series has laid dormant, leaving some fans wondering if it would ever kick up its tires again.

Good news – it is. Bigben Interactive and Kylotonn Racing Games have announced that they’re bringing the franchise back with a vengeance, as V-Rally 4 will race its way to Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC and Nintendo Switch this September.

Kylotonn brings plenty of racing experience to the table, along with Bigben, so we should expect nothing short of the very best in rally racing fun, whether alone or with friends.

The game will feature over 50 models of vehicles to choose from, and they can also be upgraded and customized in a number of ways, so you can make them feel like your own. These include a Porsche 911 Safari, a Ford Mustang and several others, as you can see in the trailer above.

The features for the game are as follows:

Rally: From Africa to Sequoia Park and Japan, travel the world along difficult tracks and in extreme conditions, such as snow, ice, and mud.

Extreme-Khana: You’ll have to be a master of precision and drifting on these tracks full of pitfalls.

V-Rally Cross: Leave your opponents in the dust on these dirt and asphalt tracks and take on 7 expert adversaries.

Buggy: Hop into your all-terrain vehicle to win the race on these particularly rugged tracks. Not for the faint of heart!

Hillclimb: Race to the top behind the wheel of powerful cars.

“It’s a real privilege for me to once again work on the V-Rally series,” said Alain Jarniou, Game Director at Kylotonn. “It’s an extraordinary title that I have a very special connection to. I had a chance to join the team that created V-Rally to develop V-Rally 3 on the PlayStation 2 as a programmer. I’m very proud to be working on the franchise again 15 years later.”

Welcome back, V-Rally. We’ve missed ya.

Look for more coverage on the game in the months ahead!

