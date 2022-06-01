V Rising Devs Tease “Very Special” Content After Early Access

V Rising is still in early access, but that asterisk on the game’s release has done little to stop people from pouring in. It topped 1 million players not long ago, and while those players have kept coming, the developers shared a post talking about the plans for the game’s road out of early access and what’s to come in the future. There are some “very special” plans in place, the Stunlock Studios group said, with a goal in place to “find out what is most important” to the community in the near future.

The post in question from Stunlock opened by thanking players for their support during the game’s first two weeks on Steam. Right now, the team is focused on “is bug fixes, balance changes, server optimization, and quality of life improvements” as evidenced by some of the hotfixes that have been released so far. After that, the team will focus on analyzing data and feedback from the first weeks of the early access period to better guide future content.

Videos by ComicBook.com

While the developers aren’t yet ready to tease specifics about what’s coming in the 1.0 V Rising update which will mark its departure from early access, Stunlock did offer a vision of what’s to come.

“The massive support V Rising received will not only give us the opportunity to finalize our plans for the game, but it will also give us enough time to include some of your darkest dreams of what the experience can look like at the full release,” the Stunlock team said. “We can promise you something very special for 1.0! With time… There will be more weapons to wield, loot to plunder, and sorcery to conjure. There will be more V Bloods with new challenges, lands to explore, and further ways to enhance your castle to express your vampiric glory. A world that will feel fresh to dive in and sink your teeth into again and again. The vampire’s journey is far from over.”

Notes for the V Rising updates have been shared on Steam as those hotfixes are released with social updates from the developers sharing player counts and news of these releases, so keep up with the game’s news from those sources to stay in the loop.