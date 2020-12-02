VA-11 Hall-A Sequel Indefinitely Delayed

✖

Developer Sukeban Games today announced that N1RV Ann-A, the sequel to the hit video game VA-11 Hall-A, has been indefinitely delayed. While the video game previously had a projected 2020 release, that has been shifted instead to a "when it's done" timeline. And, in fact, other projects will likely be promoted and release from the developer prior to N1RV Ann-A.

"For the time being we’re changing N1RV Ann-A’s release date to an indefinite one and we’ll start shifting our public push towards other projects," the official statement reads in part. "N1RV Ann-A’s production won’t stop or slow down but it also won’t be our main promotional focus for a while."

We have an announcement to make ourselves! Sadly it's not the most festive one, but an important one still for those wondering about N1RV Ann-A.https://t.co/UigyuGyg6L (日本語)N1RV Ann-A の開発状況に関するご説明https://t.co/z4YH7cphfN pic.twitter.com/cMbfOIaluv — Sukeban Games (@SukebanGames) December 1, 2020

The short of the long here is that a bunch of stuff changed behind the scenes for the project this year. For example, the programming was completely redone, and there was a significant disagreement as to how the story should play out. Basically, now the developer has everything it needs to start really putting things to a schedule, but it still believes removing even a release window from the project is the way to go.

"The reason is that due to all these uprootings of the project, it has effectively been reset on many fronts," the statement further explains. "There’s much to be done before we can have any sort of public estimates. Date announcements or announcements of any kind for that matter probably won’t happen until we’re at the final stretch of the project. However, rather than go fully radio silent we intend to use stricter planning to be able to be more transparent during development and provide regular updates on the state of the project; it’s just the release date that will be undisclosed for a while."

As noted above, N1RV Ann-A: Cyberpunk Bartender Action no longer has a definitive release date or even window. You can check out our previous coverage of the original video game, VA-11 Hall-A, right here.

