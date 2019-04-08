‘VA-11 Hall-A’ PS4 and Nintendo Switch Release Date Announced

Publisher Ysbryd Games and developer Sukeban Games have announced that the latter’s cyberpunk adventure game, Va-11 Hall-A: Cyberpunk Bartender Action will hit the PS4 and Nintendo Switch on May 2, priced at $14.99. In addition to announcing the game’s console release date, the pair also revealed a new trailer (pictured above) and confirmed that English and Japanese language options will be supported at launch, with other localizations coming later down the road.

For those that don’t know: Va-11 Hall-A: Cyberpunk Bartender Action is bartender simulation meets visual novel game with cyberpunk, PC-98, and anime themes and visuals. Developed by Venezuelan studio Sukeban Games, the game first released back in 2016 via the PC and Mac. Upon release, it was praised for its unique gameplay, visuals, and interesting premise. It’s widely considered one of the best indie games of 2016, and is known to have a very passionate, almost cult-like, fan base.

“In a cyberpunk future, capitalist forces drive the corrupt government of Glitch City, a place known for both rapid advancements in technology and a disregard for the ethical quandaries of nanomachine experiments on the general public,” reads an official pitch of the game. “Enter VA-11 Hall-A: a hole-in-the-wall dive bar providing solace for lonely souls facing the brutality of daily dystopia.

“Bartender Jill listens to every one’s tales while mixing drinks for strangers and regulars alike. Engage in lively conversations with a humanoid robot popstar, the editor-in-chief of a prominent magazine, a boy-crazy hacker and others to unveil the society of Glitch City as seen through the eyes of its citizens. Jill pours libations, but her patrons pour out their souls.”

Personally, I can’t recommend Va-11 Hall-A enough. It’s a great palate cleanser between bigger games, and while I don’t think all of its themes are original, it puts them together in original fashion. And come on, it has cyberpunk visuals. All cyberpunk is great cyberpunk.

