Valheim Releases February 17 Update, Patch Notes Revealed

Valheim got another update this week to take care of some more issues players have been facing since the game launched into early access. The 0.145.6 update released on Wednesday consisted largely of bugfixes for different elements of the game with some attention given specifically to Valheim’s save system. Valheim’s new update has not yet fixed the world-breaking bug the developers made players aware of not long ago, however, so people are advised to still take precautions against that issue.

The update doesn’t make as many notable changes to the gameplay systems present in Valheim like previous updates have, but it’s still got some welcome fixes for the bugs and other problems players have reported. Valheim players can find the full list of changes included in the 0.145.6 update below.

Valheim Update 0.145.6 Patch NOtes

Disable google analytics

Updated Unity engine

Forest crypt fixes

Credits updated

Save system returned to old-new

Pickables sync fix (stones,carrots etc)

Dedicated server CPU usage fix (Framerate limiter)

Hearth smoke building fix

Save system tweaks

Console "save" function can be used remotely if player is added to admin list

Autosave every 20min (instead of 30min)

Manual join IP function (dedicated servers only)

Extra tombstone checks ( to prevent them from disappearing )

Better broken world handling ( crash/exit instead of loading an empty world )

Localization fixes

One of the more helpful behind-the-scenes changes that deals with the game’s save system is the change in the auto-save timer. Instead of saving every 30 minutes, the game will now save every 20 minutes. It’s a small change, but the 10-minute window could be the difference between losing or keeping your content should a crash happen, so it’s a welcome change regardless.

As for the game-breaking bug that’s ruining players’ worlds, the Valheim team offered no update on that problem in this patch. For the time being, players are therefore still advised to make backups of their worlds so that that can salvage whatever is lost should they encounter that bug.

Beyond simply surviving in Valheim, players themselves have still been busy trying to figure out what secrets the game hides including the identity of a hooded figure that’s been stalking players. The common theory now is that the character is Odin, though that remains to be confirmed.