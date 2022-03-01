Valheim Mountain Update Released, Patch Notes Revealed

A substantial new patch for Valheim has come to the PC survival game today. Over the past year, Valheim has continued to grow more and more as part of the title’s early access phase. And while today’s patch brings the game that much closer to its 1.0 iteration, it also adds support for a notable new platform.

The main new thing that this update for Valheim does is add new frost dungeons to the game. As part of this addition, new enemies and areas to explore have also now come about as well. “The fenrings stalking the Mountains at night had to come from somewhere. Now you can finally discover the strange frozen caves where their brethren reside – if you’re brave enough to face them,” developer Iron Gate AB said in a new statement about what the patch entails.

Videos by ComicBook.com

To go along with this new in-game locale for Valheim, this patch has also now made the title compatible with the Steam Deck. If you’re someone who happens to have purchased Valve’s new hardware within the past week, you’ll now be able to put it through its paces by playing Valheim on the device. To go along with this, controller support for Valheim has also now been added in this update as has a pause function, but only during single-player play.

If you’d like to check out the full patch notes for today’s new Valheim update, you can view them down below.

New Content:

Fixes & Improvements:

* FPS limiter setting and option to reduce GPU usage when minimised, menu FPS capped to 60

* Various console command improvements and additions, see console ‘help’

* Fixed some dungeon parts not being fully deterministic (ends)

* Nomap mode improvements (vegvisr alternative, nomap is server setting, max distance for shouting, random build/spawn rotation, ‘noportals’ command)

* Resolution now only shows refresh rate when forcing exclusive fullscreen

* Various UI fixes

* Changed name of Unarmed skill to Fists

* Helmets covering the player character’s face should now hide beard

* “Reduce background performance” is available as a setting

* Recipes for Jack-o-turnip + Yule stuff disabled

Quality of Life:

* Building marker is more subtle and indicates piece rotation

* Corpse run gives carry weight bonus to compensate for unequipped belt

* Crafting stackable items while having full inventory now possible if there are are available stack slots

* Fixed a bug where sometimes stackable items won’t be taken when having full inventory and pressing ‘Take All’ in a chest

* Chat can now be closed using esc, mouse or gamepad B

Gamepad support:

* Full controller support!

* Controller legend visible in pause menu and settings

* Controller text input when running in Steam big picture mode. Chat, characters, signs, pets etc can now be named using the controller.

* Controller mapping of all game features

* Context menus will now always show controller buttons when using controller

* Alternative controller glyph style option

* Skills window scrollable with gamepad

* Crafting can be cancelled if pressing the button again (like with mouse)

* Fixed some missing/misplaced gamepad tooltips

Steam Deck:

* Steam Deck controller layout shows when playing on Steam Deck

* Loads default settings catered to the Steam Deck

Localisation:

* Improvements for several community translated languages