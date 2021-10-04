Valheim Update Released, Patch Notes Revealed

The popular video game Valheim from developer Iron Gate Studio has released a new update, Patch 0.203.10, that adds — and this is a direct quote — “the ability to make friends out of turnips” among other changes. As is typical for Valheim updates, there are relatively few numbers attached to the patch notes and it is more about general tweaks and changes.

Other than the new Jack-o-turnip, which is apparently something that players can now make, the patch includes tweaks to seed drop rates, gamepad sensitivity, and animation fixes. Perhaps the most interesting is that parrying ranged attacks once again staggers the caster.

You can check out the full patch notes for Valheim Patch 0.203.10, straight from the developer, below:

Oven & cookingstation drop food items when destroyed

Gamepad sensitivity save fix

Acorn & Birch seed drop rate increased

Onion seed icon tweak

Player number difficulty scale tweaks

Removed comfort from Crystal wall

Atgeir, Blackmetal axe, Bronze spear tweaks

Lower melee weapon stamina drain

Knives have more durability

Tweaked some food stats based on effort to craft (blood pudding, boar jerky, bread, deer stew, mincemeat sauce, wolf jerky)

Night-spawning monsters despawn faster in the morning

Parry ranged attacks staggers caster again (illogical but fun)

Fuling AI tweaks (Spreads out & circles more)

Longer Lox attack cooldowns

Frost damage slowdown fix

Shield tutorial trigger fix for wood shields

Wood log 26° & 45° stability fix

Jack-o-turnip enabled

Torch + weapon jog animation fix

Here is how developer Iron Gate Studio describes Valheim, if you are somehow not familiar:

“A battle-slain warrior, the Valkyries have ferried your soul to Valheim, the tenth Norse world. Besieged by creatures of chaos and ancient enemies of the gods, you are the newest custodian of the primordial purgatory, tasked with slaying Odin’s ancient rivals and bringing order to Valheim.”

Valheim is currently available in Early Access on PC via Steam for $19.99. Per the developer, it is expected to remain in Early Access for at least a year. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the popular Viking PC video game right here.

What do you think about the latest Valheim update? Are you still playing the title regularly yourself? Let us know in the comments, or feel free to reach out and hit me up directly over on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk about all things gaming!