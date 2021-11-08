New Valheim Update Live, Patch Notes Revealed

Developer Iron Gate Studio has released a new patch for the popular PC video game Valheim that, among other things, updates the engine version of the title. There are also several bugs that have been squashed and various improvements, but the update of Unity should fix several “random crashes related to pathfinding” according to the developer.

All told, this update — Patch 0.204.4 — is on the smaller side, but that seems to be the developer’s whole modus operandi anyway with little updates plugging away at various fixes and updates rather than big, chunky updates all at once. This does mark the first patch since early October for the title, and it seems fair to assume that the next will be in December.

You can check out the full patch notes for Valheim Patch 0.204.4, straight from the developer, below:

Bugfixes:

Jack-o-turnip cover offset fixed

Spirit damage no longer affected by wet

HP regen on mobs & bosses fix (They were previously regenerating HP faster than intended)

Tar pits spawn fix (In some edge cases they spawned on the edge between two biomes)

Improvements:

Unity engine updated (Fixes some random crashes related to pathfinding)

Comfort calculation performance optimized

Mead bases show status effect on tooltip

Localization updated, build menu overlapping fixes & added missing localization strings

News:

Some locations in Black Forest now have discovery music (still needs some work though)

Removed clutter from spawning in Mistlands (It’s now…very empty)

Here is how developer Iron Gate Studio describes Valheim, if you are somehow not familiar:

“A battle-slain warrior, the Valkyries have ferried your soul to Valheim, the tenth Norse world. Besieged by creatures of chaos and ancient enemies of the gods, you are the newest custodian of the primordial purgatory, tasked with slaying Odin’s ancient rivals and bringing order to Valheim.”

Valheim is currently available in Early Access on PC via Steam for $19.99. Per the developer, it is expected to remain in Early Access for roughly a year total at least. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the popular Viking PC video game right here.

What do you think about the latest Valheim update? Are you still playing the title regularly yourself? Let us know in the comments, or feel free to reach out and hit me up directly over on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk about all things gaming!