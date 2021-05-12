New Valheim Update Released, Patch Notes Revealed

✖

Valheim developer Iron Gate Studio has released a new patch for the popular video game today that fixes several issues and updates several others. It is not a particularly large patch, but it is always nice to see regular updates -- even small ones -- as the developers continue to work on the Early Access video game.

In terms of specific parts of the update that will likely be of interest, this patch includes the visual overhaul of the troll and bosses. The harpoon mechanics have also been overhauled. The rest of the included updates are nice, but those are likely to be the most noticeable ones.

You can check out the full patch notes for Valheim's 0.153.2 update below, straight from the source:

Fixed smelter issue when a very long time has passed since visiting (10000 days)

30s Pre world save warning added

Stone stair physics fix

Inventory screen gamepad focus fix

Large-creature visual overhaul (troll, boss-2 & boss-3)

Troll ragdoll material fix

Harpoon mechanics overhauled

Engine updated (some stability improvements)

Draugr archer visual fixes (1 & 2 star draugrs sometimes got the wrong material)

Fixed issues when crafting station is destroyed while in use

Creature group spawning adjusted to avoid spawning over total limit (in some cases)

Credits updated

Localization updates

Here is how developer Iron Gate Studio describes Valheim, if you are somehow not familiar:

"A battle-slain warrior, the Valkyries have ferried your soul to Valheim, the tenth Norse world. Besieged by creatures of chaos and ancient enemies of the gods, you are the newest custodian of the primordial purgatory, tasked with slaying Odin’s ancient rivals and bringing order to Valheim."

Valheim is currently available in Early Access on PC via Steam for $19.99. Per the developer, it is expected to remain in Early Access for at least a year. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the popular Viking PC video game right here.

What do you think about the latest Valheim updates? Have you been playing since it first released in Early Access? Let us know in the comments, or feel free to reach out and hit me up directly over on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk about all things gaming!