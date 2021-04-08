Valheim Receives VR Support via New Mod

✖

There's no doubt about it that Valheim has been one of the most popular games in 2021 so far. The survival and crafting title is still in its early stages and will only continue to grow over time, but as of this week, the game has received a pretty substantial new mod that should give some players a whole new way to play Valheim.

Released by a modder named Brandon Mousseau, a new mod for Valheim has adapted the game for virtual reality devices. Yes, if you download this mod and put on your own VR headset, you can now experience the game from a whole new perspective. At this point in time, Valheim is still only playable in VR via a controller or mouse and keyboard, but support for motion controls is said to be coming at a later date.

It's worth stressing that because this VR mod for Valheim is still in beta, it obviously won't be perfect just yet. It might take a bit for the developer working on the project to iron out all of the kinks and make the game that much better to play in virtual reality. Still, for those that own a VR headset and are looking to experience Valheim in an all-new way, you can surely get some enjoyment out of this mod in its current form.

If you're wondering how you can download this mod for yourself, you'll have to only take a few easy steps. For starters, make sure you have downloaded the BepInExPack Valheim in order to make the mod compatible in the first place. From there, you can then download the actual mod right here. Once you get it all installed, you should be able to boot up Valheim and throw on your own VR headset to get playing.

[H/T Upload VR]