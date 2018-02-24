Valkyria Chronicles 4 Demo Coming February 26th

Today in Japan, during a Valkyria Chronicles 4 hands-on event, Sega announced that a playable demo would be available starting on February 26th. The demo seems like it will only be available to players in Japan, but its release will likely mean that more game play footage will follow from both players and SEGA alike.

According to SEGA, the demo will feature an exclusive mission, and all save data from the demo will carry over to the game. There’s no word yet on whether or not this exclusive mission is important to the game’s storyline, but the demo will apparently cover a portion of the game’s opening, so outside of the mission, players outside of Japan shouldn’t be missing too much.

Here’s a little bit about the game’s storyline, and when we say “a little,” we mean it — there’s quite a bit to the larger world of this one:

It is the year 1935 EC. The continent of Europa is engulfed in the flames of the Second Europan War between the Atlantic Federation and the Autocratic Eastern Imperial Alliance. Although the Federation struggles valiantly against the Empire’s forces, the relentless imperial military machine threatens to consume them. With victory slipping away, the Federation executes Operation Northern Cross: a last-ditch attempt to capture the imperial capital and end the war. Commander Claude Wallace and his loyal childhood friends in Squad E are sent to fight for the desperate operation’s success, but they will have to endure harsh bone-chilling elements, waves of imperial soldiers, and the terrifying Valkyria… and unravel a grave truth that will shake them to the core.

Yesterday, we shared the latest character trailer from the game, which features several members of the Federation army including the almost completely female Secondary Squad E (also known as Squad F). The group works with primary Squad E, and includes Minerva Victor, Angelica Farnaby, Karen Stewart, and her Medic Dog, Raganarok. Main Squad E consists of the game’s primary characters, including the protagonist, Claude Wallace.

Valkyria Chronicles 4 is scheduled for release on the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch later this year.

Source: Gematsu