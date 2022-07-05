Valkyrie Elysium Release Date Leaks Ahead of Reveal

It would appear as if the release date for Valkyrie Elysium, the upcoming continuation of the Valkyrie franchise from Square Enix and developer Soleil Ltd., has leaked. First announced during the PlayStation State of Play back in March 2022, relatively little has been shared about the upcoming role-playing game so far beyond the fact that it is set to release this year for the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and PC via Steam. If the leak is accurate, however, it would appear that it will specifically release on September 29th.

And there is every reason to believe that the leak is accurate. The date surfaced online in the official PlayStation Store's listing for Valkyrie Elysium and seems to have only been removed early this morning. Additionally, it was specifically announced early this morning that a new Valkyrie Elysium trailer would release later today. The Japanese version of that trailer has also leaked online ahead of the official reveal and seems to confirm the September 29th release date for Valkyrie Elysium.

Valkyrie Elysium stars "a young Valkyrie who is entrusted with the fate of the world by the All-Father, the highest of gods and ruler of all creation," according to Square Enix's initial announcement in March 2022. "She will face various enemies on her quest and must utilize a variety of weapons, magic and the power of her allies to prevent Ragnarok-the destruction of the world," the description of Valkyrie Elysium at the time continued.

Assuming the leaked release date is accurate, Valkyrie Elysium is set to release for the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and PC via Steam on September 29th. A new trailer for Valkyrie Elysium set to premiere later today will likely confirm that release date. Series regular Motoi Sakuraba did the music for the new game and it features character designs by Yuya Nagai. Prior to Valkyrie Elysium, the last full video game in the Valkyrie Profile franchise was 2009's Valkyrie Profile: Covenant of the Plume for the Nintendo DS. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the upcoming video game right here.

