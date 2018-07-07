Build and Manage A School For Heroes In Valthirian Arc: Hero School

Indonesian developer Agate Studio and publisher PQube have announced a brand-new project called Valthirian Arc: Hero School Story, a game where you build and manage a school of heroes.

To celebrate the game’s reveal, the pair have also revealed its debut trailer, which showcases not only the management side of things, but some of the RPG gameplay your student heroes will participate in.

The debut trailer gives off some serious My Life As A King vibes, and while it’s normally not the type of the game I want to play on a console or PC (I think the genre is best suited for mobile phones), it does have some potential to be interesting no matter what platform. And when you factor in the fact that it’s coming to the Switch, my interest levels only rise, because this looks like a great commute game.

Valthirian Arc: Hero School Story is in development for PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and PC. It is currently slated for release sometime later this year.

Below, you can read more about the game, courtesy of an official overview from PQube:

Valthirian Arc: Hero School Story casts you as the Principal of a small academy in the troubled world of Valthiria. As the newly recruited Principal, it’s up to you to start work on building an academy worthy of training the world’s heroes – students in the art of combat and magic.

Trained students of your Academy can then set forth into the world, picking up quests and setting of for adventure. Successful students will grow in ability, bringing back the spoils and loot from complete missions, loot which can be used to enhance your growing school.

Improved buildings and facilities will, in turn, attract better students, bringing more power, fame and fortune to your Valthirian Academy – but beware, as your school grows in popularity, so to can it be a pawn in the political struggles of Valthiria.

With five Queendoms fighting for the right to inherit the land, and a mysterious evil lurking on the horizon – it will be up to you to decide your allegiances and the role your school will play in the story of Valthiria.

