Valve Calls ‘Metro Exodus’ Move to Epic Games Store “Unfair”

Epic Games pulled a huge power move for the PC gaming community when they announced last month that they are going up against Steam for the online library niche in video games. With Fortnite’s record-breaking success that continues to pump out strong numbers, the studio wants to take that and make it even bigger with their own launcher for both their games and third-party titles. Pair that with their incredible developer split and free games offered, it’s already proven it’s a huge contender.

Earlier this week, the company took things a bit further by essentially declaring war on Steam by poaching the highly anticipated Metro Exodus title from Valve’s library. Though the pre-orders done through Steam will still be honored, it appears that Valve is taking the news with less grace than expected. Calling the move “unfair,” the PC client took to the game’s store page with an update to fans:

“We think the decision to remove the game is unfair to Steam customers, especially after a long pre-sale period. We apologize to Steam customers that were expecting it to be available for sale through the February 15th release date, but we were only recently informed of the decision and given limited time to let everyone know.”

