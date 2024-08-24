Valve Finally Reveals Deadlock

Valve’s worst-kept secret is now even more out in the open than it already was with the Steam owners officially revealing Deadlock this week. A Steam page for the MOBA that people have been talking about for awhile now finally went up on Friday to show just one brief teaser trailer for the game and a static image showing off one of its characters. Some skimpy details about the game were shared, too, but now that it’s been unveiled, we’ll likely see more people talking openly about it and sharing their gameplay clips on social media.

Deadlock is a MOBA set from a third-person shooter perspective, a detail known previously from hushed discussions about the game but also confirmed now that the Steam page is live. This means that while it’s got some hero shooter traits to it with different characters and abilities to master, the goal of each Deadlock match is to use your team and your NPC grunts to push lanes and ultimately overtake the map while the opposing team tries to do the same.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Aside from those details that confirm the genre of the game, Valve has basically nothing to say about Deadlock at this time.

“Deadlock is a multiplayer game in early development,” the Steam page for Valve’s new Deadlock game said.

As for getting into Deadlock, Valve says that the game is currently only on an invites-from-friends basis, and it doesn’t have a release date.

Prior to Deadlock going public, there was a whole discussion over NDAs and general etiquette when it comes to talking about games like this. The Verge published a lengthy piece talking all about Deadlock and what the game was like despite a popup asking players not to talk about the game when you first start playing Deadlock. That popup definitely isn’t a binding NDA of any sort and isn’t something you technically have to even agree to in order to play the game, and Deadlock already had tons of players at that point and was in no way a secret, but many still didn’t appreciate such a public dissection of the game.

But the game’s a known quantity now, so perhaps we’ll be hearing more about it in the future if people grow more comfortable talking about it. Clips from matches have already been surfacing more on social media and on YouTube, and now that Valve has revealed the game, it’s only a matter of time until it starts sharing more about the characters, world, and other parts of Deadlock.