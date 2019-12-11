Valve Hasn’t Ruled Out Half-Life Alyx on PlayStation VR

Valve’s Half-Life: Alyx is currently planned for a release through Steam using the SteamVR-compatible virtual reality headsets, but it looks like there’s still at least a possibility that it could come to another platform, too. Greg Coomer, a designer at Valve who’s working on Half-Life: Alyx, spoke to Push Square about the possibility of seeing the game released on the PlayStation 4’s VR platform at some point even though no such port has been announced yet. The answer wasn’t a confirmation, but it definitely wasn’t a “no” either.

Push Square asked Valve and Coomer about the possibility of Half-Life: Alyx coming to the PSVR and learned that a version of the game isn’t currently being worked on for PlayStation’s platform. That’s not too much of a revelation considering how the trailer above made no mention of a PSVR version and how Half-Life is one of Valve’s biggest series it owns, but the door is at least still open for the game to release there.

Coomer stressed that the initial release of Half-Life: Alyx will be for “SteamVR only” before going on to say that he’s sure lots of Sony’s customers wouldn’t mind being able to experience the new Half-Life game on their platform.

“We believe Sony’s VR platform has been a huge success for the medium, and we assume that lots of Sony customers would love to experience this new chapter of Half-Life,” Coomer said about the potential release.

The designer then reiterated what was suggested in the trailer by saying there isn’t a PSVR version being worked on now but that Valve has “not ruled anything out.”

Valve’s answer doesn’t give people at the intersect of Half-Life and PSVR a strong hope for the new game to come to PlayStation’s platform, but again, it’s at least not a “no.” One would think that there have at least been some discussions at this point either between Valve and Sony or within Valve internally to determine if this is something that’d be possible. We’ve seen former exclusives like PlayStation’s MLB The Show announced for other platforms, so if a series as big as Half-Life were to come to another platform, now seems like it’d be the time to do it.

Half-Life: Alyx is scheduled to release through Steam for SteamVR-compatible headsets in March 2020.