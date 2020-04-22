Valve Source Code Leak Has Counter-Strike and Team Fortress Players Worried
Thanks to social distancing, gamers are spending a lot of time with online games, as they seek ways to kill time, and interact with other gamers. Unfortunately, some fans are advising against playing some of Valve's online games right now, as the source code for Counter-Strike Global Offensive and Team Fortress 2 has apparently been shared on 4chan, and players are warning that viruses could end up spread just by joining a game with a cheater. Valve has since issued a statement asserting that the code looks to be from an old build, and has no reason to believe that players are at risk, as long as they are playing on official channels. Despite this, social media has been abuzz about the situation, and many fans remain concerned.
Some are recommending avoiding all games made by Valve.
Many fans are wary about Valve's reassurances.
Not sure if I trust Valve or this statement. I'm pretty sure something just like this happened a couple years back too. I, personally, am still going to keep some distance from CS for a little while just in case. https://t.co/muKy4AVdKc— HypeR (@HyperTheWorst) April 22, 2020
A lot of gamers are upset about the situation.
Welp. There you have it, Valve.— Rikyuu (@RikyuuQuartz) April 22, 2020
You've been putting off decent security updates for almost a decade now and look at where we are.
Unfortunately, not Portal news.
Valve is trending and I got excited because?? maybe?? Portal?? no they got hacked pic.twitter.com/pozKSkr3lD— 𝕰𝖉𝖌𝖆𝖗 𝕬𝖑𝖑𝖆𝖓 𝕳𝖔𝖊 (@natchalatte) April 22, 2020
Fans are still worried about Team Fortress 2.
The leak of Team Fortress 2 appears to be the most current version of the game, being the 2017 build that came with Jungle Inferno. Since there has been no confirmation from Valve otherwise, Team Fortress 2 is STILL RISKY. I call it unsafe, but play at your own risk.— 𝕵𝖔𝖘𝖊𝖕𝖍 𝕸𝖊𝖆𝖙𝖇𝖆𝖑𝖑𝖘 (@MeatballsDMW) April 22, 2020
It's been a tough year for everyone.
the valve source code getting leaked is just fitting for 2020 honestly— alex (@illvmi) April 22, 2020
Not the worst idea.
People are saying that we can still play but I’m gonna wait for the storm to pass @valvesoftware @CSGO— God save CSGO and TF2 (@jajahahaajahsh1) April 22, 2020
Not everyone is worried, however.
the leaked code is nothing to worry about. everyone can continue normally. read valve's statement. its all good.— Yikes (@yaylmfao) April 22, 2020
