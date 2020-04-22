Valve Source Code Leak Has Counter-Strike and Team Fortress Players Worried

By Marc Deschamps

Thanks to social distancing, gamers are spending a lot of time with online games, as they seek ways to kill time, and interact with other gamers. Unfortunately, some fans are advising against playing some of Valve's online games right now, as the source code for Counter-Strike Global Offensive and Team Fortress 2 has apparently been shared on 4chan, and players are warning that viruses could end up spread just by joining a game with a cheater. Valve has since issued a statement asserting that the code looks to be from an old build, and has no reason to believe that players are at risk, as long as they are playing on official channels. Despite this, social media has been abuzz about the situation, and many fans remain concerned.

