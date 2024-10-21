Vampire Survivors x Castlevania Crossover Arriving on Halloween

Vampire Survivors has a nice surprise arriving on October 31st, as a new crossover has been announced. Halloween will see new content released based on Konami’s beloved Castlevania franchise, offering the game’s “biggest DLC to date.” Developer Poncle Games is promising at least 10 additional hours of gameplay, as players will discover over 40 new weapons, more than 30 music tracks, and a “massive” stage. Fans can also expect over 20 playable characters spanning the Castlevania franchise. In a trailer released today, Poncle offered a play on the original Super Smash Bros. Ultimate trailer, teasing that “everyone is here.”

The trailer for the Ode to Castlevania DLC can be found below.

ComicBook.com

The new Vampire Survivors DLC will arrive on most of the game’s platforms that day, including Steam, PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo Switch, Android, and iOS. The lone exception is Apple Arcade, which has not received any of the game’s collaborative DLC. For everyone else, the Ode to Castlevania DLC will retail for $3.99. Fans had been expecting some kind of an announcement today, as October 20th marked the two year anniversary of the game’s original 1.0 release. However, Poncle Games played down expectations, telling fans to expect “a few quality of life changes, bug fixes & improvements” announced. Instead, we’re getting a huge new DLC, with a crossover fans have been eagerly waiting for!

The new playable characters in the Ode to Castlevania DLC will include a metric ton of fan favorites. Lots of characters have been announced so far, including Simon and Richter Belmont, Charlotte Aulin, Maria Renard, John Morris, and many more. The new weapons will include several items closely affiliated with the Konami franchise, including whips, elemental magic, swords, shields, and glyphs. Last but certainly not least, the music tracks will include a mix of new compositions as well as “several dozen original Castlevania tracks.” The map itself also looks huge and imposing, and players can expect to run into several bosses as they make their way through it.

As anyone that has ever played Vampire Survivors knows, Castlevania had a major impact on the game. While the gameplay of Vampire Survivors is significantly different from Castlevania, the overall look and feel of the game was clearly inspired by the Konami series. Given that, it’s not surprising that a collaboration between the two franchises is finally happening! One of the long-running jokes about Vampire Survivors is the fact that the game has never actually had any vampires in it, despite its name. With all of these experienced vampire hunters coming to the game, it stands to reason that some vampires might actually appear right? For the time being, Poncle is playing coy about that possibility, so fans will just have to wait until next week to see what happens!

