Vampire Survivors Update Adds New Final Boss

The popular PC video game Vampire Survivors has released a new patch that adds a number of different updates and fixes to the Early Access video game. That includes, but is not limited to, a new version of the video game's final stage that includes a villainous boss to take on. Beyond that, there are new arcana, achievements, relics, and more.

More specifically, the roguelite Vampire Survivors Patch 0.8.0: The Winged One has added a new version of Stage 5, which is referred to as Cappella Magna, that includes the new boss. Once players complete the new version of Stage 5, however, it reverts to a simpler version on the following playthroughs.

🦇 Patch 0.8.0: The Winged One 🦇



Contains 3 new achievements &:

- New version of Stage 5, let's mosey! Will revert to simpler version once completed

- Final roadmap relic with new game mechanic

- 1 new arcana



Extra (not on roadmap):

- 1 minor relic, view enemies data#poncle pic.twitter.com/87jXPX1t9x — Vampire Survivors 🦇 PC Game Pass & Steam (@poncle_vampire) July 7, 2022

You can check out the full patch notes for Vampire Survivors Patch 0.8.0: The Winged One, straight from the source, below:

New Content:

Contains 3 new achievements and:

new version of Stage 5, let's mosey! Will revert to a simpler version once successfully completed

final roadmap relic with a new game mechanic

1 new arcana

Extra (not present on the roadmap):

1 minor relic to view enemies data from the main menu (the list is largely incomplete and will be updated with more data and details as we get closer to v1.0). Can be found in Dairy Plant.

Tweaks:

Updated some graphics

Added a visual indicator of how many skins are available per character

Added option to always pick Coin Bag or Floor Chicken when leveling up after maxing out all weapons (unlocks automatically after playing long enough)

Added visual reminders for Banished items

Obtained unlocks can be filtered out from the list

Crimson Shroud's retaliation damage now heavily damages some special enemies

Bugfixes:

"Reach minute 31" arcanas not unlocking under certain situations

Post-Moongolow stage crashing with certain characters

Tentative fix for losing write access to save data folder

Tentative fix for negative/overflowing coins

As noted above, Vampire Survivors Patch 0.8.0: The Winged One is currently available. More broadly, Vampire Survivors from developer poncle is available as an Early Access video game on PC via Steam. You can check out all of our previous coverage of PC gaming in general right here.

What do you think about the latest Vampire Survivors update? Have you had a chance to play the Early Access video game for yourself as of yet? Let us know in the comments, or feel free to reach out and hit me up directly over on Twitter at @rollinbishop in order to talk about all things gaming!

[H/T Polygon]