Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines 2 Delayed Again, Developer Replaced

After being delayed more than once and losing its narrative designer and creative director, it would seem that the rough times for development on the upcoming video game Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines 2 are not yet over. Publisher Paradox Interactive announced today that the video game has been delayed once again and will no longer release in 2021 -- and that developer Hardsuit Labs has been replaced on the project. The "new studio partner" for the title has not yet been announced. The publisher has also halted taking pre-orders because of the above.

"We have now chosen to postpone the release of [Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines 2] further, and we will not be launching the game in 2021," a statement from Ebba Ljungerud, CEO of Paradox Interactive, released as part of the company's year-end report for 2020 reads in part. "We have also decided that Hardsuit Labs will no longer be leading the development of Bloodlines 2, and we have started a collaboration with a new studio partner to finish work on the game. This has been a difficult decision, but we are convinced that it is the right way forward to do the game justice."

Here is how the upcoming video game is described on its official website:

"Enter the night as one of several humans inexplicably attacked in a Mass Embrace, suddenly thrown into the dangerous and ruthless vampire politics of Seattle. Tensions between the factions in Seattle are at an all-time high, and this unsanctioned attack throws the status quo into chaos. An inquest is called in order to get to the bottom of the mystery, and you’re the star witness… whether you like it or not.."

Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines 2 no longer has a definitive release beyond "not 2021" at this point, but it had previously been announced for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. According to Paradox Interactive, it is still actively in development. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the upcoming sequel right here.

What do you think of the new delay? Are you still interested in picking up Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines 2 when it eventually releases?