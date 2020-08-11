Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines 2 Delayed

✖

Publisher Paradox Interactive and developer Hardsuit Labs today announced that the upcoming video game Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines 2 has been delayed once more. The video game had previously been delayed to late 2020, but it has now been moved out of this year entirely -- and into the next.

"Our goal has always been to deliver the best game possible, to immerse you into a Seattle re-imagined in the World of Darkness, and deliver a worthy successor to the original Bloodlines game," today's announcement, attributed to Hardsuit Labs' Andy Kipling and Paradox Interactive's Jakob Munthe, reads in part. "Due to the quality bar and ambitions we have set for ourselves, we have made the difficult decision that we need more time. This means that our goal to release in 2020 is no longer possible. Moving launch is one of the changes we are making to ensure the best player experience possible."

You can check out the full official notice below:

Today we have an important announcement in regards to the release date of Bloodlines 2. 🦇 pic.twitter.com/M3xR5qOOpN — Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines 2 (@VtM_Bloodlines) August 11, 2020

Here is how the upcoming video game is described on its official website:

"Enter the night as one of several humans inexplicably attacked in a Mass Embrace, suddenly thrown into the dangerous and ruthless vampire politics of Seattle. Tensions between the factions in Seattle are at an all-time high, and this unsanctioned attack throws the status quo into chaos. An inquest is called in order to get to the bottom of the mystery, and you’re the star witness… whether you like it or not.."

Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines 2 is now scheduled to release in 2021 for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and PC. As noted above, it was previously set to release this year. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the upcoming sequel right here.

What do you think of the new delay? Are you still interested in picking up Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines 2 when it releases next year? Let us know in the comments, or hit me up directly on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk all things gaming!

