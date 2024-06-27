Latest Dev Diary For Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines 2 Features Insights Into Bringing Concepts To Life

The Chinese Room's developers sound excited about what they're creating in the newest Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines 2 dev diary, and that makes us more excited.

Paradox Interactive and The Chinese Room have released a new developer diary to share additional insights into the process of bringing concepts to life in Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2. The behind-the-scenes information provides looks at how The Chinese Room goes from concept to reality with haunting audio, quests that lean into Phyre's nature, and how to best maximize Kindred abilities, with the developers exploring their individual roles in the game. The newest dev diary – titled with the question "What are we up to? – covers all of the major aspects of a game's design, often highlighting what the developers themselves enjoyed working on.

"While it might sound a bit corny, I enjoyed playing with the idea of being an ancient being capable of sensing beyond their own time," a statement from The Chinese Room's Sound Designer Corry Young reads, as an example. "In an abstract way, it added a supernatural feeling to the game rather than just providing linear sound design for the visual world.

The dev diary also features concept art for Nix, a character players will meet in the underground and key locations including Pioneer Square and Financial District and discusses the updated code for Bloodlines 2 that will help bring the city to life including interactive elements in the environment for pedestrians, an extended banter system to allow groups to talk to one another, NPC fighting and overall "optimising the game to run on consoles and keeping the framerate solid on PCs."

Notably, the team's Level Designer Amy Lee went into specifics for several key gameplay mechanics, including:

Traversal Mechanics: Let's start with traversal. When designing our spaces, we consider numerous factors to allow you to make the most of your Kindred abilities. Many of our environments would have been built for humans in Seattle, but you are a powerful Vampire, and our spaces need to support this. We have created multiple paths, some that are accessible by humans and some of which are only accessible through using your unique movements, enhancing both gameplay variety and immersion. However, using these vampiric abilities can risk breaking the Masquerade, so these paths are designed to be used discreetly, ensuring you remain hidden from prying human eyes.



Let's start with traversal. When designing our spaces, we consider numerous factors to allow you to make the most of your Kindred abilities. Many of our environments would have been built for humans in Seattle, but you are a powerful Vampire, and our spaces need to support this. We have created multiple paths, some that are accessible by humans and some of which are only accessible through using your unique movements, enhancing both gameplay variety and immersion. However, using these vampiric abilities can risk breaking the Masquerade, so these paths are designed to be used discreetly, ensuring you remain hidden from prying human eyes. Space Purpose: The purpose of each space greatly influences its design. Are you likely to be fighting enemies here? If so, the area will look and feel vastly different from one meant for exploration or storytelling. Combat zones are crafted to support various playstyles, from stealth to brawling, and we sometimes design areas to encourage a particular approach to keep gameplay dynamic.

The purpose of each space greatly influences its design. Are you likely to be fighting enemies here? If so, the area will look and feel vastly different from one meant for exploration or storytelling. Combat zones are crafted to support various playstyles, from stealth to brawling, and we sometimes design areas to encourage a particular approach to keep gameplay dynamic. Narrative and Exploration: For spaces focused on story and exploration, our approach shifts. Here, the goal is to provide opportunities for discovery and to guide you towards interesting moments organically. These environments are meant to contrast with combat-heavy areas, offering a slower pace. These spaces invite you to linger and delve deeper into the lore of our world.

For spaces focused on story and exploration, our approach shifts. Here, the goal is to provide opportunities for discovery and to guide you towards interesting moments organically. These environments are meant to contrast with combat-heavy areas, offering a slower pace. These spaces invite you to linger and delve deeper into the lore of our world. Balancing the Experience: Finally, while each space is carefully crafted to fulfill its specific role, we also ensure a balanced mix throughout the game. The interplay between fast-paced action areas and more serene, narrative-rich environments keeps the gameplay experience fresh and engaging.

The dev diary wraps up with commentary from The Chinese Room's Producer Lee Clarke regarding the game's production, noting that recording is underway. "Watching our VO Director and talented cast navigate these complex branches and deliver is truly inspiring," Clarke's statement includes. "I'm thrilled for everyone to interact with these wonderful characters. I've experienced everything from laughter to shivers during some of the VO sessions, and I can't wait for people to enjoy them just as much as I've enjoyed witnessing them."

Per Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2's Steam page, the game is still planned for a 2024 release, which means additional details should continue rolling out now that we're in the back half of the year.