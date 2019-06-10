Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2 Gameplay Revealed In New Trailer

Today during E3 2019, publisher Paradox Interactive and developer Hardsuit Labs released the debut gameplay trailer for Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2, the latter’s PS4, Xbox One, and PC game releasing early 2020. This is our first look at the game’s gameplay, its various vampire abilities and gameplay features. Further, it reveals some new story details and characters that players will see next year.

Unfortunately, Paradox Interactive didn’t say anything about a more specific release date or when we can expect to hear about a date for the game, but early 2020 isn’t very far away, so we should be hearing more about it soon.

Videos by ComicBook.com

What the trailer really does hone in on though is that players have a choice in how they handle matters, and this will impact the game. Unfortunately, the trailer also reveals some animation jank, especially facial animation jank. Of course, this isn’t the biggest budget game, so some of this is to be expected, but in such a narrative-driven title this could negatively impact the game. Of course, it’s also worth pointing out the game is still in development, so this could improve before release.

Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2 is poised to release sometime early next year via the PS4, Xbox One, and PC. At the moment of publishing, there’s been no word of any additional ports. Below, you can read more about the game:

“Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2 is the successor to the cult-classic Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines and features reactive storytelling, fast-paced combat, and compelling characters with their own hidden motives. Created in an act of vampiric insurrection, players start the game as a fledgling Thinblood whose existence ignites a war among the vampire factions in Seattle. To survive in vampire society, players will enter into uneasy alliances with Seattle’s factions and join one of the full-blood vampire clans while stalking the city streets for prey, maneuvering complex political relationships, and balancing the need for blood against their withering humanity.”