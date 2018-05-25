Check Out 55 Minutes of New Vampyr Gameplay Footage

Narrative-driven action-RPG, Vampyr, is less than two weeks away. But before it releases, developer Dontnod Entertainment (the team behind Life is Strange) and publisher Focus Home Interactive have 55 minutes of new, raw gameplay footage to lose an hour of life to.

The new footage (which you can watch here) was specifically taken from last week’s developer stream, featuring commentary and the devs fielding questions from the community.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As for the gameplay, it is captured from around six hours into the story, and shows off some of the game’s deep systems, such as its district ecosystems and citizen system.

Further, it shows how players are able to kill or spare all of London’s unique citizens, using their blood to evolve deadly new powers. But if you aren’t into blood-sucking, you can choose to spare, help, and heal citizens, embracing protagonist Jonathan Reid’s doctor side. Doing this won’t net you certain powers, but it will improve the quality of life of London and its districts.

Vampyr is slated to release on June 5th for PS4, Xbox One, and PC. As of last week, the game went gold, and the official trophy/achievement list surfaced. For further insight into Vampyr, be sure to peep our previous article about the game’s rating, which provides all types of details into its mature content.

Below, you can read more on the game, courtesy of an official elevator pitch from Focus Home Interactive:

London, 1918. You are newly-turned Vampyr Dr. Jonathan Reid. As a doctor, you must find a cure to save the city’s flu-ravaged citizens. As a Vampyr, you are cursed to feed on those you vowed to heal.

Will you embrace the monster within? Survive and fight against Vampyr hunters, undead skals, and other supernatural creatures. Use your unholy powers to manipulate and delve into the lives of those around you, to decide who will be your next victim. Struggle to live with your decisions… your actions will save or doom London.

BE THE VAMPYR – Fight and manipulate with supernatural abilities

FEED TO SURVIVE – Be the savior and the stalker

SHAPE LONDON – A web of interconnected citizens reacts to your decisions