Vampyr Launch Trailer Reveals the Turmoil of Change

The latest consequence heavy title from DONTNOD is almost here and to celebrate Vampyr’s impending release, a new launch trailer has been released that really highlights the struggle our protagonist goes through when juggling his desire to help people as a doctor, and his newfound hunger courtesy of being cursed with vampyrism.

“In Vampyr you play as Dr. Jonathan Reid, a famous surgeon and blood transfusion specialist freshly turned into a vampire after arriving back in his home city of London following the Great War. A man of logic and science, Reid’s firm beliefs are turned inside-out upon awakening to a once-hidden world of secret societies, ungodly creatures and ancient orders set upon ending his existence. All the while, London’s population crumbles under the pressure of a terrible disease – and Dr. Reid may be the city’s last hope to stop it,” describes the developers behind the title.

“Every one of Vampyr’s citizens is part of an interconnected social web, and the fate of one citizen in a social circle will impact the everyday life of the others, as well as the direction of the narrative. Each citizen has their own story, life and personal quests – and every last one can be spared or sacrificed in Reid’s quest. Reid is a vampire, and the fastest way to evolve and unlock new supernatural abilities for combat is by drinking the blood of the living. In Vampyr, it’s not “Do I kill?” but “Who do I kill?”. Deadly encounters plague the doctor’s journey, and each citizen offers a tempting source of power… but there will be consequences.”

The game itself is split into four districts, each rife with citizens in dire need of help. Jonathan, our protagonist, must decide who to save and who to sacrifice to his thirst but one thing is for certain; every choice matters, “Your actions will save or doom London.” But, you know … no pressure.

Vampyr officially releases on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC on June 5th! Our full review is almost ready, but from what I’ve played so far it’s very enjoyable! The choices at times feel like a punch to the gut, much like their other game Life is Strange. Stay tuned for our full review dropping later this week!