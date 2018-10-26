Venom and Carnage Crash ‘Fallout 4’

With ‘Venom’ in theaters and that special end credits scene that hints at what’s to come, it’s understandable that Marvel fans may have Symbiote on the brain. Though we still have a little more to go before Fallout 76 arrives, fans of both franchises can satiate that fandom craving a bit because Venom, Spider-Man, Black Panther, and Carnage have all joined the Wasteland in Fallout 4.

As seen in the video above, you can see the classic black stylings of Venom in action, as well as the ruthless Carnage, the regal Black Panther, and Spidey just being Spidey. Though obviously this doesn’t fit in with the vanilla game’s lore, it is a pretty awesome way to blend two very passionate communities into one project. Plus, isn’t that the point of mods? Make things just … cooler?

Unfortunately these mods come and go and at the time this article was written, the files were banned again. Though they are not usable at this time, it’s very possible they will be again soon since they keep cropping back up. As for the original files:

For other mods that are actually usable right now, you can check out our Game Hub for all of the Fallout titles right here. We've got the newly completely Fallout: New California mod that's now live, a ton of Skyrim crossover pieces, Fallout 4: New Vegas news, and tons more. We even have a mod that lets you bring Valve's Portal series into the Wasteland, which is a neat little addition for those that just really dig science and want to take that Institute narrative even further.

Looking to get into modding but not sure where to start? Join in on the conversation and let us know what games you’d like to see modding recommendations for! We’ve got you covered, we love tweaking and sharing awesome creations with the gaming community!

