Your Guide To Video Game Releases For December 2017

A new month is almost upon us, bringing the holiday season to its peak now that the Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals are behind us. For those that may be searching for that perfect gift to buy, or even just a new game to try out for themselves – this is your December 2017 guide to everything releasing in the new month that has a set release date.

December 1st

DOOM VR will be making its way to virtual reality headsets at the beginning of the month. What better way to fight off hordes of demons than up close and personal? The latest rendition of the popular Bethesda game has been custom re-built specifically for the PlayStation 4 VR and HTC Vive for PC. The additional teleporting mechanic for the VR counterpart makes the fight all the more intense.

Xenoblade Chronicles 2 is an extensive JRPG that will have fans of this genre exploring for hours on end. It promises stunning visuals, recognizable characters, and a new journey to find their Utopian paradise ‘Elysium’. This game will be exclusive to the Nintendo Switch.

December 5th

Dead Rising 4: Frank’s Big Package is making its very important release for the PlayStation 4. It’s FRANK’S BIG PACKAGE, c’mon! Bringing with it the popular zombie game to the latest Sony platform, the base game, bonus content and more will be making its way to their new PS4 home. It will also include a few new additions, including the new Capcom Heroes mode where Frank can harness his inner Dante from Devil May Cry and other Capcom staples.

Destiny 2: Curse of Osiris is the first big expansion for the Bungie sequel and will be releasing on all platforms on the same day. It brings with it new post-campaign content, a new storyline, and all new gear that is exactly what fans have been begging for since launch., It’s time to strap up and head to Mercury, because Ikora needs your help.

The Walking Dead: The TellTale Series Collection will be dropping for the Xbox One and PlayStation 4 bringing all three seasons together alongside the anthology 400 Days for players to enjoy. It will also include additional content in what it was like to create this amazing series.

More Releases:

December 9th:

LocoRoco 2 is a PlayStation 4 exclusive that players can remember from 2009. The remastered game brings the vibrant world of LocoRoco into a new 4K reality.

“The Moja Boss is not willing to accept defeat. Armed with a deadly song that sucks the life out of all living things, the evil Moja army have returned to enslave the LocoRoco! Help the LocoRoco bring life and music back to the planet in this exciting new sequel. Experience the addictive Tilt and Roll gameplay that made it an instant classic and discover brand new abilities and challenges.”

December 12th:

Fallout 4 VR will be dropping for the HTC Vive exclusively to experience the Wasteland like never before – in virtual reality! Follow Piper and the gang through familiar radiated territory while discovering the mysteries surround the Sole Survivor’s son’s disappearance. For those interested in VR and what to “Danse if you want to,” the HTC Vive will offer a new way to do just that.

Okami HD (and our favourite pick!) will be bringing its incredibly unique storyline and stunning visuals to this generation with a complete HD makeover for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC! Follow the beautiful Japanese art styles and fight foes with an important brush stroke to fight off evil gods and become what the town needs!

PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG) will be making its way from being a PC exclusive onto the Xbox One. The popular Battle Royale title kickstarted a new wave of online gaming. Though it’s not the first of its genre, it has arguably made the most impact. The game itself has continued to shatter expectations and break records – it’s even up for The Game Awards ‘Game of the Year’ and it’s not even out of Early Access yet!

Resident Evil 7: End of Zoe and Not a Hero are the two new expansions for the latest title and will be releasing on all platforms. It will also see the return of veteran favourite Chris Redfield. Find out Baker’s fate and whether or not this Redfield is an imposter!

But Wait … There’s More:

December 13th:

Final Fantasy 15: Episode Ignis allows players to “find a new recipaaaaaay’ for the Xbox One and PlayStation 4. Things get a little heated for our favourite “group dad” as he fights to survive and prove his loyalty to Noctis.

Star Wars Battlefront 2 The Last Jedi Season will be bringing new challenges to the latest Battlefront game. Despite its controversial launch, Star Wars fans that wish to ally themselves with the Resistance or the First Order can do just that and upgrade themselves to fight for the cause they deem most worthy. Plus, players can play as Finn – and that’s just cool.

Keep in mind there are other releases as well, such as the Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild expansion, but we wanted to keep this list specifically for the games that have definitive release dates. After the thrilling months of October and November, December might seem a little cold and dry but never fear – there is more on the way!

This list will update accordingly.