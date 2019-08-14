Vigil: The Longest Night is a 2D Bloodborne Coming to PS4, Switch, PC, and Xbox One

Today, publisher Another Indie and developer Glass Heart Games announced Vigil: The Longest Night, a 2D action platformer that more or less looks like 2D Bloodborne with some Salt and Sanctuary thrown into the mix. And of course, it also looks reminiscent of the Castlevania series. In other words, it evokes all the games you’d want it to evoke. The game is in development for PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch, and is set to release in early 2020 via the former three. The Nintendo Switch version of the game currently doesn’t have a release window.

To accompany the news, the pair have also revealed a brand-new trailer showing off lots of gameplay and the games’ gorgeous lovecraftian art style and eldritch horrors.

According to Glass Heart Games, Vigil: The Longest Night is a 2D action platformer that puts an emphasis on precise, technical combat, a strong narrative, and challenging players with difficulty while freighting them with its unnerving horror. In the game you follow Leila on her quest to save her hometown from the creeping evil infesting the surrounding countryside.

“Navigate a world that wanders between dream and reality, sanity and madness, and uncover the secret of the longest night and the monstrous entities invading their world,” adds an official description.

Vigil: The Longest Night is 2020 bound and set to release via the PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch. Below, you can read more about the game, courtesy of an official rundown of its key features: