Viral Marvel Rivals Player Teaches Her Dog How to Heal Teammates

A Marvel Rivals player has gone viral after teaching her dog how to heal teammates in-game. The content creation community has led to people playing games in ways you could never even imagine. We’ve seen people use instruments to play shooters, allow fish to play Pokemon, and much more. If you want to stand out amongst the steady stream of other creators, you have to do something pretty drastic and unique. It has spawned a lot of creativity and led to new ways of playing games. Of course, a lot of these methods aren’t always viable, but they do lead to fun moments on stream.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Last year, Marvel Rivals became a sudden hit, seemingly out of nowhere. The game pulled from other hero shooters like Overwatch, but made its own name using the Marvel icons that populate it. This new game gave birth to a bunch of new creators as well, as some people were quick to get really good at the game and learn its intricate ins and outs. However, it’s hard to say anyone could have ever expected someone would give control to their dog in Marvel Rivals.

Marvel Rivals Streamer Teachers Her Dog How to Heal Players

A streamer known as poopernoodle programmed a button that would deploy heals in Marvel Rivals. She then conditioned her dog, named Pea, to expect a treat when the button is pressed and taught the dog to press it when commanded to. Now, things were far from perfect as Pea would press the button randomly when no one was around, wasting the heals, but it was a valiant effort. By the end of one round, they had dealt 892 healing to the team. Of course, that’s not really a ton by Marvel Rivals‘ standards, but it is a strong effort from a dog who likely has no idea what it is actually doing.

this is who is healing you in ranked btw: pic.twitter.com/9BAttzOPev — poopernoodle (@poopernoodle) November 22, 2025

Ultimately, it’s a pretty fun way of making Marvel Rivals much more interesting to watch. It can be hard to stand out as a streamer and a lot of people just stream themselves playing the game normally. If you’re not absurdly good or you don’t have some kind of schtick, it can be difficult to make a name for yourself. However, poopernoodle showed all you need is a really adorable dog that can support you (literally) in Marvel Rivals and you will go viral with ease.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!