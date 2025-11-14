Marvel Rivals Season 5 Kicks Off With Extensive New Update

Season 5 of Marvel Rivals has today gone live alongside a major new update for the competitive multiplayer game. Earlier this week, developer NetEase Games revealed that Season 5 of Marvel Rivals would notably bring X-Men icons Gambit and Rogue as the latest playable characters in the game. While Rogue won’t be added to the Rivals roster until later in Season 5, Gambit is now available and has joined the experience in tandem with some more widespread overhauls.

Available to download now across PlayStation, Xbox, and PC platforms, the Season 5 update for Marvel Rivals is one of the biggest that the title has seen in quite some time. As mentioned, Gambit stands out as the most prominent new addition to Marvel Rivals but is joined by the new Times Square map, which is meant to be a place for players to “hang out” without engaging in combat. NetEase has also added a pair of new stories to Marvel Rivals as well as a handful of new systems to the game.

When it comes to balance changes, there’s not a lot that has happened here at the start of Season 5. The only playable characters that have had their abilities tweaked are Ultron and Peni Parker, while the Queen of the Dead in the Marvel Zombies game mode has also been altered a bit. Other than this, the only other alterations to Marvel Rivals at this point are tied to the specific ports on PC and console.

To get a look at all of the changes that have come to Marvel Rivals today, you can view the full Season 5 patch notes below.

All-New Content

New Hero

Gambit goes all in on Marvel Rivals!

New Map

Times Square: A non-combat map where players can interact, hang out, and enjoy various activities.

New Stories

New Serial – Love is a Battlefield

New Gambit Lore – Deal of a Lifetime

New Systems

Home background can now be set to randomly rotate.

Added All-New Interactive Emotes: Now you can join other heroes in performing interactive emotes and engage together on the battlefield! Some existing dance emotes have been upgraded to interactive versions.

Cross-progression account linking is now fully available.

Xbox: Added new Discord linking and cross-platform chat.

Xbox & PC: Added an option to hide unlinked Discord friends in-game.

New In Store

Gambit – Thieves Guildmaster Bundle

Magneto – Temporal Tyrant Bundle

Gambit – Thieves Guildmaster Emoji Bundle

Gambit – Crimson Heart

Fixes and Optimizations

All Platforms

Significant CPU logic and rendering performance improvements.

PC

Intel XeSS Frame Generation now supports non-Intel GPUs (requires Shader Model 6.4).

Performance testing tool reworked for more accurate in-game CPU performance.

CPU RHI thread consumption is now displayed for pinpointing CPU bottlenecks.

Console

Major reduction in game client file size.

