Marvel Rivals Reveals Gambit Details, Battle Pass Lineup, And Its Most Challenging Mode Yet

Marvel Rivals will kick off its latest season this coming Friday, and when it does, players will have access to a variety of new content that includes a new hero in X-Men favorite Gambit, as well as new levels, Battle Pass costumes, and modes, and that’s just the content that hits on day 1. Players also got a look at some of the upcoming updates that will hit in the second half of season 5 and beyond, and not only did we get a look at a much-requested hero, but we also got the first details on the most challenging mode Marvel Rivals has attempted to date.

Let’s start with everyone’s favorite card slinger, Remy LeBeau, aka Gambit. Gambit is the first of two new heroes being introduced in season 5, as the second half of the season will make Gambit’s longtime love, Rogue, playable as well. While we aren’t sure what Rogue is going to be yet as far as role (though many expect her to be a Vanguard), Gambit is a Strategist and is able to pivot between dealing damage, healing, and crowd-controlling debuffs.

As one would expect with Gambit, he can launch kinetically charged playing cards at foes, which detonate on impact and cause damage to enemies while providing healing to allies who happen to be around the blast. Gambit can also lock onto an ally and throw several Aces that heal and purify the ally of any debuffs, and that also grants Gambit and his ally increased speed and jump boost. Gambit can also use the Bayou Bash, which channels kinetic energy into his bo staff so he can slam it into the ground, which creates a shockwave that damages foes and heals allies.

Gambit can also switch between two card decks, with each specializing in a different skillset. The Hearts deck is healing-focused, allowing him to throw a card that bounces between allies and heals them, as well as throwing an array of cards around him, and those heal and remove debuffs from allies nearby. This can even cut off Doctor Strange’s ultimate stun, so it should be incredibly handy. Meanwhile, the Spade deck is focused on crowd control, and it opens up the ability to throw cards around himself that damage and knock back enemies, as well as an ability that has Gambit throw a deck of explosive cards, which damage enemies and cause anti-heal.

As for his Ultimate ability, Gambit launches charged Aces to allies who are nearby, and if it connects, it grants those allies health regeneration, boosted jumps, and explosive attacks, and it will also destroy any destructible objects in the nearby vicinity. The icing on the cake for Gambit is that he brings a new team-up to the game, and for us Magneto players, it’s a godsend. Magneto is able to launch a kinetically charged sword towards foes at a distance, and he performs several strikes that all detonate when they hit. If you’ve been missing Magneto’s Scarlet Witch team-up, you finally have a replacement.

Now we move on to the season 5 Battle Pass, which includes new costumes, MVP animations, emotes, and more for 10 heroes. Those heroes include Groot, Hela, Scarlet Witch, The Thing, Ultron, Angela, The Punisher, Black Widow, Namor, and Adam Warlock. Some highlights include Punisher’s Frankenstein-inspired skin from the comics, but that’s not the only comic-inspired look in the Battle Pass, as Black Widow’s first appearance costume, Scarlet Witch’s classic costume, Adam Warlock’s comics costume, and Groot’s Guardians of the Galaxy costume are all from the books as well.

Then there’s the What If-inspired costume for Ultron, as well as a completely blue recolor suit for The Thing and a white and gold suit for Hela. There’s a sea monster and pirate vibe for Namor and Angela to complete the set, though two of the coolest costumes aren’t included in the Battle Pass. That’s because a 2 costume bundle available on Friday essentially gives Gambit an Assassin’s Creed makeover and Magneto a modern futuristic costume, and they both absolutely rule.

As for modes, levels, and events, season 5 will launch with the Elders’ Chessboard event, which will unlock the Iron Spidey costume from the comics. The season will also have a new map in Times Square, but this won’t be a combat map. Instead, it’s a non-combat map where players can freely interact with each other and have fun in the city.

Marvel Zombies mode is sticking around for a bit longer, but if you’re looking for a brand new experience, the most challenging mode in the game to date will be hitting on November 28th in the form of Grand Garden 18v18 Conquest Annihilation. This mode will live up to its name by not only introducing the new Grand Garden map, but also accommodating the sheer chaos that will be 18 vs 18 players in each session. It’s chaos now, and there are fewer than 18 total people in a full match, let alone 18 on each side, and it’s easily one of the most anticipated launches of the season.

Now, let’s talk quickly about the future. In addition to Rogue in the latter half of season 5, NetEase made a point to showcase another beloved X-Man during the new trailer, and that would be Scott Summers, aka Cyclops. Cyclops has been heavily rumored for a while, and now it seems Marvel Rivals is teeing him up for a debut sooner than later. That said, recent rumors have also suggested that Deadpool and Elsa Bloodstone could debut in season 6, so it appears we could have another action-packed season ahead of us with at least 2 of those 3 heroes being playable in the game.

Marvel Rivals season 5 launches on November 14th.

