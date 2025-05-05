Classic Sega Franchise Getting a New Entry After More Than Two Decades

When it comes to beloved franchises, Sega has a very deep catalog spanning decades. Over the last several years, however, the company has largely leaned on Sonic the Hedgehog, Like a Dragon, and Persona, leaving many properties dormant. Sega has started to turn things around over the last few years, announcing new entries in franchises like Crazy Taxi, Jet Set Radio, and Shinobi. It seems this is becoming something of a trend, as another dormant Sega franchise will be making a comeback on modern platforms: Ecco the Dolphin.

In a post on the official Xbox website, Ecco creator Ed Annunziata participated in a short interview, in which he talked about the history of the series, and its themes of conservation and preservation. Annunziata finished the interview with a big tease for his future plans, which include remasters of the original Genesis titles, as well as a brand-new series entry.

“Me and the entire original team are going to Remaster the original Ecco the Dolphin and Tides of Time games. Then we will make a new, third game with contemporary play and GPU sensibilities. Stay tuned to eccothedolphin.com,” said Annunziata.

At this time, the Ecco website is almost completely empty, save for a countdown timer. The timer is currently at 8,528 hours, which is about 355 days. That means we probably have a long wait ahead for the next game (or first remaster), but we don’t know exactly what it’s counting down to. Though welcome, this news isn’t a complete surprise, as Sega filed new trademark applications for the series in Japan earlier this year. However, for those passionate about the series, this confirmation is certainly welcome.

Annunziata’s return to the Ecco series might come as a surprise to some fans. More than a decade ago, the series creator sued Sega over the rights to Ecco the Dolphin. That lawsuit was settled in 2016, without any type of announcement to the public. Since then, the original Ecco the Dolphin Genesis games have gotten various rereleases, including through the Sega Genesis Classics compilation, and Nintendo Switch Online. That would seem to suggest that Sega has retained the rights to the game, while also maintaining a working relationship with Annunziata.

With the ownership issues seemingly resolved and the original creative team back on board, it will be interesting to see what the future holds for Ecco the Dolphin. The difficulty level of the original games has always been a subject of controversy, so it’s possible the remasters could balance out the difficulty, and make the overall experience a little more welcoming for newcomers. For now, fans will just have to wait patiently to see what gets announced next from Sega and Ed Annunziata.

