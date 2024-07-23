Fantasy Grounds Launches Virtual G.I. JOE Roleplaying Game

PC gamers can now unlock the action-packed world of the G.I. JOE and join the fight against Cobra themselves in the G.I. JOE Roleplaying Game virtually, which Fantasy Grounds has brought to their virtual tabletop platform for Windows, Mac, and Linux. Originally released in 2022 by Renegade Game Studios, the tabletop role-playing game allows fans of the iconic G.I. JOE franchise to create their own Joe by choosing their military training origin, personal traits, and role within the G.I. Joe organization to become a Real American Hero. The virtual version of the game adapted by Fantasy Grounds boasts cross-platform compatibility as well as cross-play with the Transformers Roleplaying Game, amongst other features.

The franchise originated as a series of action figures based on actual U.S. military figures, with the original line of 12-inch action figures being phased out in the 1960s and 70s following the Vietnam War and replaced by a line of smaller figures. Marvel Comics re-developed the G.I. JOE franchise at Hasbro’s request, and since the 1980s has seen the release of multiple series, movies, and comic books featuring the characters – and the role-playing game, of course.

The roleplaying game’s description per its official listing reads: “In the G.I. JOE Roleplaying game, create your own Joe by choosing your military training origin, personal traits, and role within the G.I. Joe organization to become a Real American Hero and save the day! This digital book contains everything you need to create your own G.I. JOE character and play the game – just add dice, some friends, and your imagination.”

Key features listed for the G.I. Joe Roleplaying Game on Fantasy Grounds include: