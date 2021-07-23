G.I. Joe Roleplaying Game Announced

✖

Renegade Game Studios has officially launched its G.I. Joe Roleplaying Game. The new roleplaying game gives players the tools to create their own unique G.I. Joe character by choosing their military origin, personal traits, and role within the G.I. Joe organization. The game will launch with a core rulebook that contains an introductory adventure and everything else players need to hop into the world of G.I. Joe. Renegade will also release several accessories, such as a customized dice set featuring the G.I. Joe logo in place of the highest number on each die, and a dice bag, as well as a 32-page adventure titled The Emerald Oubliette for players who have completed the introductory adventure.

The G.I. Joe franchise originated as a series of action figures based on actual U.S. military figures. The original line of 12-inch action figures were phased out in the 1960s and 1970s in the aftermath of the Vietnam War and were replaced with a line of smaller figures featuring a group of more colorful characters. Hasbro approached Marvel Comics to re-develop the G.I. Joe franchise, and Larry Hama guided the franchise into becoming a blockbuster franchise. Since the re-launch of G.I. Joe in the 1980s, Hasbro has released multiple TV series, movies, and comic books featuring the characters.

The G.I. Joe Roleplaying Game will use the Essence20 system, which uses a 2-dice check system. Players will always roll a d20 when making a check along with a second dice determined by a player's proficiency in a certain skill. The interesting twist of the system is that rolling the "high" number on either dice counts as a critical success - this means that someone who uses a d2 (a coin flip) has a 50/50 chance of landing a critical success anytime they make a check.

Renegade Game Studios has plans to release three games using the Essence20 system, all of which are based on various Hasbro properties. Renegade is also developing roleplaying games based on the Power Rangers and Transformers franchises. Renegade is also releasing several new games based on all three Hasbro franchises, including deck-building games. The Power Rangers: Heroes of the Grid board game is one of Renegade's top-sellers.

No release date has been announced for the new G.I Joe Roleplaying Game products, but they should be released in either late 2021 or early 2022. Pre-orders are available at Renegade's website.