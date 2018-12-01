Voice Actors Launch New (Free) Initiative to Help Developers

Renowned voice actors in the gaming community are banding together for a new initiative to help developers improve their scripts for their future titles. Famed Jennifer Hale is joined by Sarah Elmaleh and Cissy Cones have joined to launch the Specialized Workshops and Actor Tactics (SWAAT) program, and it’s about to make video games even better.

This service will be available to all developers. Even better? It’s totally free. But what is SWAAT and what exactly is their goal? According to the official website:

“S.W.A.A.T. (Specialized Workshops And Actor Tactics) is an elite team of actors and motion capture performance artists who bring years of experience and specialized training to help hone in on issues with script writing, actor blocking, and character development. This elite team of actors seasoned in motion capture performance, stage blocking, theater, voice acting for video games, radio, and animated television shows and feature films is essentially a free tool which garners high reward when deployed, abating potential risks to your project and saving you time and money.

“S.W.A.A.T team members can be invaluable and unmatched in situations that stretch beyond the capabilities of in-house staffers who will sometimes take on a character role at a table read. Give your project the power and depth it deserves and deploy the team that brings ‘something special’ that connects with players and launches hugely popular titles and projects.”

This program will empower developers and strengthen their stories that they want to tell. This is also amazing with the huge boom in Indie game popularity. Because this service is free, smaller studios can add another valuable tool to their belt when creating brand new adventures. Plus – when you’ve got help from the great Commander Shepard, what can go wrong?

You can learn even more about this wonderful new initiative right here as well as how to reach out!

