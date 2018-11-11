‘BioShock’ and ‘System Shock 2’ Director Reveals New Game ‘Void Bastards’

Today during X018, developer Blue Manchu — which is led by the co-founder of Irrational Games, Jonathan Chey, who also served as a director on BioShock and System Shock 2 — announced Void Bastards, a brand-new first person shooter strategy hybrid and the studio’s debut game.

According to Blue Manchu, the first-person shooter meets strategy game has you taking charge, not just pointing your gun and firing. Your task is to lead the rag-tag “Void Bastards” out of the Sargasso Nebula. In this process, you will make decisions, such as: where to go, what to do, and who to fight, all while worrying about a strategy in the face of strange and terrible enemies.

Throughout the game, you’ll be aboard derelict spaceships, where you’ll need to take in account the ship layout, what hazards and enemies might be present, and what terminals and other ship systems you can use if you want to be successful.

In the game, there is no omniscient voice telling you what to do. If you’re going to solve your problems, you’ll need to do it entirely by yourself with no help. Solving your own problems will start with mastering moment to moment shooting and stealth, as well as laying out tactical plans for both the short-term and long-term.

As for the look of the game, it boasts a graphic-novel-esq look, featuring a shedload of novel weaponry and bizarre enemies that give the game a bit of a zany feel.

Void Bastards is in development for PC and Xbox One, and is currently scheduled to release sometime next year, 2019. At the moment of writing this, there’s no word of a Nintendo Switch version nor a PlayStation 4 version, but given that the game was revealed during X018, that isn’t very surprising.

That said, whether or not it’s coming to these other console platforms, who knows. With a vague release window of “2019,” there’s plenty of room to wait and see though.

