VRChat Is the Future of Online Socializing, and the Future Is Terrifying

Virtual Reality is definitely making leaps and bounds within the gaming community. It continues to grow in both popularity and accessibility, but it’s not all fun and games (well, sort of), sometimes players can just relax and chat with other gamers. It’s a neat idea, though execution is a bit creepy at times. The idea of VR chat has taken off though, and the Steam program VRChat continues to surge in active users.

One ResetEra user took to the forums to discuss his own experience with the program and his own findings of it blowing up in popularity. Here’s what he had to say in his original post:

“Okay, so I just went down a rabbit hole I wasn’t even aware of until a few hours ago, and I had to share this. The basic idea is it’s a user-creation focused multiplayer game for socializing with others while everyone uses VR technology. Kind of like an old game with a cult following from the 90s known as Worlds.com where people made worlds and characters in an ever-expanding sea of worlds with the sole purpose of being kind of a chat client for people to screw around in and explore. This game works like that essentially, but in VR.

Apparently within the last few weeks it has received a huge surge in new players and sales for a VR game which has only been exponentially growing within the last few days, and I think I know why because how I even stumbled on this was through Youtube through recommended videos just now with this video (I’ve been watching stuff from the Ricky Gervais Show, not sure if that somehow lead to this but who knows)”:

After some well-known streamers began streaming their own participation, the user base continued to explode. The reactions to the post were a balance between hilarious, creeped out, and actually helpful. Our favourite though summed up the above video quite nicely, “A minute in, men sexually assaulting anime children – seems about right.”

The video is weird and shows just how open ended this social platform is. There are definitely some hilarious clips available showcasing what VRChat has to offer, but one thing we do know is that if this is the future – we are terrified. If you’re interested in joining in the terror … er, we mean fun, check out more about the game below:

“Imagine a world where anything is possible. Join a game of capture the flag in outer space. Share stories around a campfire while roasting marshmallows, then moments later experience a retro game of bowling with an alien and robot. In VRChat there is something around every corner that will delight, thanks to the power of true user generated content. Jump into hundreds of awe inspiring environments and meet unique avatars every day. Watch a movie on the moon. Ride the Titanic. Step into a new world every time you come online. In VRChat, you are one of us. Enjoy your stay.”