Walmart Black Friday 2022: PS5 Restocks Available To Everyone Tomorrow

Walmart has revealed that PS5 restocks will be part of their Black Friday 2022 plans, noting that you'll have three chances to score the console for the holidays. The first launched exclusively for Walmart+ members, but the good news is that the two remaining drops are open to everyone, and the first of these two events is happening tomorrow, November 23rd. The apparent improvement of PS5 stock levels in recent months means that this might be your best chance yet to score the elusive console.

As noted, you will have chances to purchase the Playstation 5 for $499, the PlayStation 5 Digital Edition for $399, the PlayStation 5 Console – God of War Ragnarök Bundle for $559 and the PlayStation 5 Digital Edition – God of War Ragnarök Bundle for $459, though there's no guarantee that every variant will be available for each event. The console drops will happen at the following times:

Monday, 11/21, at 12p ET online for Walmart+ members (you can sign up for Walmart+ here)

online for Walmart+ members (you can sign up for Walmart+ here) Wednesday, 11/23, at 12p ET online for all customers

online for all customers Black Friday, 11/25, in-stores for all customers

As for the rest of Walmart's 2022 Black Friday plans, the third and final event kicked off on November 21st here at Walmart.com. A Cyber Monday deal event will follow on November 28th. Some highlights from the sale can be found below.

Select sleepwear for the entire family starting at $6

Select men's and women's apparel starting at $13

Select men's and women's activewear starting at $19

When are Walmart's Black Friday Deals Events?



Event 1 (Deals begin online Nov. 7 at 7 p.m. ET and continue in stores Nov. 9): Walmart+ Early Access runs 12 p.m. ET – 7 p.m. ET on Mon., Nov. 7.

Event 2 (Deals begin online Nov. 14 at 7 p.m. ET and continue in stores Nov. 16): Walmart+ Early Access runs 12 p.m. ET – 7 p.m. ET on Mon., Nov. 14.

Event 3 (Deals begin online Nov. 21 at 7 p.m. ET and continue in stores Nov. 25): Walmart+ Early Access runs 12 p.m. ET – 7 p.m. ET on Mon., Nov. 21.

Cyber Monday (Nov. 28): Walmart will close out a month of incredible savings with its Cyber Monday event.

Charles Redfield, executive vice president and chief merchandising officer for Walmart U.S., had the following to say about this year's Black Friday events:

"Black Friday has evolved over the years from a single day to an entire season and is without a doubt the most anticipated shopping event of the year. Our customers are counting on us more than ever to help them find the season's best gifts while delivering incredible savings like only Walmart can. That's why we continue to challenge ourselves to offer an unparalleled Black Friday experience each year, giving customers more of what they love – more opportunities to shop even bigger savings on Walmart's best assortment of gifts, easily and conveniently, online or in our stores."