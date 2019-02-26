‘War Thunder’ Dev is “Almost Sure” PS5 and Next Xbox Will Have Cloud Gaming

With the days dwindling down until Sony and Microsoft officially reveal their next consoles, many gamers are still trying to piece together information in hopes they’ll figure out what the next generation has to offer. That said, War Thunder developer and Gaijin Entertainment CEO Anton Yudintsev thinks cloud gaming will likely be featured on the upcoming platforms.

Speaking with GamingBolt, Yudintsev said he is “almost sure” that the PS5 and next Xbox will both feature cloud gaming. “I’m almost sure that cloud gaming will be available in the new generation of consoles,” Yudintsev said. He also offered some interesting insight into how cloud gaming would be beneficial for both gamers and devs.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“In that case we should see cheaper consoles, which will open the world of console gaming for more players, and that’s great for both gamers and game developers,” he continued. “Developers can be adding more hi-tech graphics features to their games as cloud gaming will make it available for a wider audience.”

In addition to this, he believes the “computing power leap” is unavoidable. “The ‘end’ of the current generation brought us 4k and 30fps with the PS4 Pro and the Xbox One X, so I expect we will see more of it,” Yudintsev said. “Retail part of game distribution is already weak, which brings some challenge to platform holders in the next generation – retail stores were not only getting their margin, but also provided visibility for games and consoles.”

Many people have come around to believing that cloud gaming is the way of the future, and with so many companies already investing in cloud technology, it’s not exactly the worst idea. Even Google recently held a beta testing phase that allowed gamers to play Assassin’s Creed Odyssey via the cloud.

What do you think about all of this? Is cloud gaming the future? Will we see it featured on both the PlayStation 5 and the next Xbox? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below, or hit me up over on Twitter @anarkE7!