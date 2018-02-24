Warcraft III Receives Massive Update Reigniting Fan Hopes For A Remaster

Though Warcraft III has been out for over 16 years, that hasn’t stopped Blizzard from dropping a pretty impressive-sized patch for the online game. It’s not common for games to receive solid updates so long after launch, and with Blizzard stating multiple times that they are exploring the world of bringing older titles into this generation … well, it’s not hard to see where a fan’s line of thought could go.

Senior Producer Pete Silwell took to the Blizzard forums to let players in on what’s on the way. Opening up with the perfect greeting, “Hail Warchiefs, Lichs, Commanders, and Keepers,” the plans for the upcoming update were nothing to scoff at. Right now, everything listed is in testing phase for the game’s PTR but if everything goes according to plan, it will roll out for the base game here shortly.

A few hero balance changes, map pool updates, and more are all included with the latest patch. Here’s what you need to know:

Specific Changes & Improvements

Widescreen Support

Added bookends to the in-game interface

Added black pillars in menus to prevent stretching

24 Player Support

Game lobbies revised to support 24 players

Team colors revised and expanded

Color selection is an ongoing effort, feel free to leave specific suggestions with color codes

Balance & Map Pools

The updates are lengthy for the pools, heads up!

for details and focused discussion

World Editor Upgrades

Object limit increased to 30,000 Map size limit increased to 480 x 480 Tile set limit increased to 16 Max execution number increased to 1666666 Max food limit increased to 999 Max resource limit increased to 9999999 Array size increased from 8192 to 32768 Display mana bar

for details and focused discussion

Bug Fixes

Clans may now be created

Mac clients launch on 10.11 and beyond

Known Issues

Unable to change resolutions in native fullscreen

PTR only supports English version of the client

This will be the last version to support Windows XP

The Mac PTR client requires manually running the launcher to patch

Players were instantly pleased with this latest update. One user, StoPCampinG, stated it best “Thank you so much for this patch. These changes are absolutely nuts! For those complaining about the match making,” he added, “they’ve said they’ll fix it. But widescreen, 24 players, tons of hero balance changes, new map pool for every ladder mode, expansion of so many modding possibilities, and more? That’s something to appreciate right there.”

Are you hoping to see a Warcraft III remaster on the horizon? Sound off with your thoughts in the comment section below and tell us all about it!