Blizzard Discusses ‘Warcraft III’ for Nintendo Switch and Studio’s Previous Nintendo Relationship

Fans of the iconic real-time strategy game Warcraft III are getting another chance to experience the game that turned the genre on its head back in 2002. With Warcraft III: Reforged on the horizon, we talked a little bit about the upcoming game with the dev team this past week at BlizzCon and naturally the Nintendo Switch came up.

Speaking with Blizzard’s Robert Bridenbecker and Brian Sousa, we asked if a potential Nintendo Switch port could be in the future. Obviously we wouldn’t expect a game like World of Warcraft because of the type of game it is, but the way the servers were set up for Warcraft seemed doable – at least in our hopeful hearts. Unfortunately, it’s just no in the cards at this time. According to Bridenbecker, “It’s just not compatible.”

He also mentioned that Blizzard has experimented with Nintendo in the past and though Bridenbacker did mention that the talk “was good,” it just unfortunately didn’t mesh well with their game types.

With so many now enjoying Diablo III on the Nintendo Switch and the latest entry in that franchise making the move to mobile, it’s natural that a more mobile Blizzard experience would be on many minds. Still, the amount of upkeep that the Warcraft III servers will need, the expansive size, and the fact that this is a specific build, it’s easy to see why the studio’s focus would be elsewhere.

For more about the remaster itself:

“Warcraft III is monumentally important to us here at Blizzard, and its influence is evident in everything we’ve done since,” said J. Allen Brack, President of Blizzard Entertainment during the BlizzCon celebration. “A project like Warcraft III: Reforged isn’t something we undertake lightly, partly because of this legacy, but more importantly, because we know what it means to our players.”

