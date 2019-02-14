‘Warcraft III: Reforged’ Remaster Announced

Today, during BlizzCon 2018, Blizzard dropped a surprise announcement: it’s remastering its classic game, Warcraft III: Reign of Chaos, in a package dubbed Warcraft III: Reforged.

Pitched as an “exciting new chapter” for the classic game, the extent of the remastering Reforged will do is unclear, but it should be in line with similar remaster jobs Blizzard has done in the past.

For those that don’t know: Warcraft III is a high-fantasy, real-time strategy game developed by Blizzard and released in July 2002. It is the second sequel to Warcraft: Orcs and Humans and the third game in the larger Warcraft fictional universe.

In the game, players collect resources, build bases, and train individual units and heroes to defeat the enemy and achieve various objective goals. In it, there’s four playable factions: Humans, Orcs, Night Elves, and the Undead.

The game’s single-player campaign is similar to that of StarCraft, meaning it’s told through the races in a progressive manner.

A critical achievement of its time, Warcraft III was well-received universally, and saw over 4.5 million copies sold in just a month.

At the moment, further details on the remaster are currently light, but we do know it will release on PC sometime next year. Further, we know we won’t have to wait long for more details, as the game is the cover of GameInformer’s magazine next month, meaning there will be a dump of information and media before the end of the year.

The magazine info dump is unlikely to contain the bigger, salient bits of information, such as a release date, potential platforms, etc., but it should provide a deep dive into the finer details of the game, and what type of changes and improvements fans can expect from it.

In the meanwhile, as we wait for more on the remaster, you can check out its announcement trailer, below:

