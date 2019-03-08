‘Warframe’ Operation: Buried Debts Now Live

Warframe is upping their melee game with Operation Buried Debts. This is only the first step, but the rest of the game’s overhaul is promising to make a beloved game even better and from the video above, there is going to be a lot to enjoy.

From a total melee rework, to the new Hildryn warframe, there’s a lot to love about the new update. So what does the actual update have to offer? According to the offiical blog for the online game, “Thermia fractures are cracking open the surface of Venus, a consequence of Nef Anyo’s unrelenting greed. He’s willing to do whatever it takes for a quick profit, including putting the whole Orb Vallis at risk. Over the next several weeks, work alongside the community and Solaris United to locate, uncover, and solve a multi-part Operation and the mystery lurking below the surface.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“You’ll earn unique items throughout the Operation like an Emblem and Sigil, Amalgam Mods, and the Opticor Vandal, but you’ll need to take down a tremendous foe to unlock your final reward. The Orb Vallis has everything you need to begin.”

The new Hildryn warframe is also a new addition and though it’s chunkier than usual, it’s great for players that love to take an offensive combat style.

As for the melee revamp:

UNINTERRUPTED COMBAT

Immediately engage in all things Melee, without needing to lock yourself into Melee mode. This means seamless combat and combos — no more interruptions between firearm and Melee!

Immediately engage in all things Melee, without needing to lock yourself into Melee mode. This means seamless combat and combos — no more interruptions between firearm and Melee! COMBO RESUME

When interrupting a combo with gunfire, dodging, bullet jumping, or any parkour your next Melee attack will begin exactly where the combo left off!

When interrupting a combo with gunfire, dodging, bullet jumping, or any parkour your next Melee attack will begin exactly where the combo left off! AIMED GROUND SLAMS

Have more control of your Ground Slams. Use your aerial advantage to aim, and then target your Ground Slam for increased tactical precision.

Have more control of your Ground Slams. Use your aerial advantage to aim, and then target your Ground Slam for increased tactical precision. VISUAL FX REDONE

Experience a beautifully redone FX pass with a refreshed style.

Experience a beautifully redone FX pass with a refreshed style. KEYBINDING CHANGES

Blocking is now automatic and is no longer keybound! The ‘F’ button exclusively swaps between Primary and Secondary weapons with a tap. Your mouse is now all gunplay; the left is gunfire, and the right is aim. Worry not Tenno, if you used your mouse to melee attack, there’s a toggle option for you.

Want to learn even more? Check out the game’s Steam page on PC to learn about everything new and improved in Warframe!

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk about the new Game of Thrones trailer, Shazam!, WWE Fastlane & so much more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!