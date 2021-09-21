Warhammer 40K: Kill Team’s First Expansion Announced

Games Workshop has revealed the first expansion for Warhammer 40,000: Kill Team. Last weekend, Games Workshop announced Warhammer 40,000: Kill Team: Chalnath, a new box that adds the Adepta Sororitas and the Ta’u to the skirmish miniatures game. As with the last Kill Team box, this new box set will come with new miniatures. The Adepta Sororitas will be represented by a group of Novitiates, which have lighter arms and armor than other Battle Sisters. The Novitiates are a brand new type of unit to Warhammer 40,000. Meanwhile, the Ta’u Pathfinders in the box will receive an updated kit with new heads and other customizable options to use when building. You can check out preview images of both factions’ miniatures below:

Unlike the full Warhammer 40,000, Kill Team focuses on small-scale combat, with players controlling individual characters instead of a full army. This means that players don’t need to invest as much money in miniatures to play Kill Team as they would a traditional game of Warhammer 40,000. The miniatures game recently received a new edition, which redesigned the game from the ground up to allow for more dynamic combat and to make the game feel more unique compared to other Warhammer 40,000 games.

Also included in the Kill Team: Chalnath box is a full set of Imperial ruins and a rules book containing nine new missions and expanded rules for the factions found in the box.

Games Workshop also announced a new Black Templars starter box for the main Warhammer 40,000 game, which includes everything players need to start building a Black Templars, the launch of a new season for Warhammer Underworlds, some new models for Necromunda, and a new team for Blood Bowl.

Games Workshop also recently launched Warhammer+, a new streaming service that gives fans access to weekly animated and hobby content, as well as access to numerous Black Library titles, and even exclusive miniatures.

No release or pre-order date has been announced for the Warhammer 40,000: Kill Team: Chalnath box set.